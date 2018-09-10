Opinion Comment

Monday 10 September 2018

Comment: Don't blame your children's teachers for teenage kicks

Stock image
Stock image

Catherine O'Mahony

A story this week has shone a light on something curious about modern Irish life.

The bare bones are as follows: it’s been reported that two boys from a Dublin fee-paying school allegedly paid for sex with prostitutes during an overseas trip. The students apparently left their accommodation without permission and went to a bar where they met the women. They may or may not (depending on the report), have brought the women back to their accommodation.

It has been reported that the school is considering disciplinary action against the teacher who was responsible for the welfare of the students.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss