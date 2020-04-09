When lockdown arrived, so did reports of a run on paint shops and DIY stores. All that time at home, all those things to do - we'd make the best of this crisis by turning into our best selves and turning out our best homes.

We fantasised about the new recipes we'd try, the new languages we'd learn. All this enforced staying home wouldn't lead to us becoming unfit either.

No, we'd stream Joe Wicks training sessions in the mornings with the kids and lay out the yoga mat for a bit of chilled-out head space in the evening.

All this, after cooking a sumptuous meal from ingredients in our well-stocked pantries.

Our daily routines would include an hour or two of patient home schooling for the kids and still leave plenty of time to catch up on reading. We'd make a hefty dent in that stack of books beside the bed.

The internet would provide endless opportunities for us to flex our creative and crafty muscles. As well as learning to Zoom and keep in touch with Granny and Grandad on Skype, we might even try to make some cushion covers, or creative writing. Didn't we read Shakespeare wrote 'King Lear' at a time of quarantine for the plague? Surely we could at least get on top of the emails in our in-boxes then?

The reality for many of us is a feeling of overwhelm that we're not achieving very much during this period of isolation. While we might have done a wardrobe clear-out and gathered a few bags for the charity shop, the to-do list in my house isn't any smaller.

I suspect many people are in the same boat. I've lost count of the number of links to podcasts, free online courses and social media challenges I've been sent. I save them online, promising to come back to them. I never manage it. They go on the to-do list which feels even more self-defeating as now is supposed to be when to get all these things done.

Emails and alerts promising transformation if I use my time productively seem to be coming at me at an alarming rate. All they seem to do is have the effect of slowing me down and making me feel guilty that I'm not writing the latest best-seller in this time of social distancing.

Getting through the day with the dog walked, dinner cooked, a bit of time spent on homework (the kids) and actual work (my husband and I) feels like an achievement. Piling pressure on myself to achieve more than this is proving to be counter-productive.

The passage of time during this coronavirus lockdown is a strange thing. It's hard to remember what day of the week it is without checking.

Time is punctuated with meal stops. Weekends don't differ much in quality to the days of the week.

Throughout, there is that knowledge that this is frightening. The eerie quiet of the roads, lack of contact with our wider families, and restrictions on movement are reminders this is not a time of comfort even though we're in our safe places.

With that in mind, I'm trying to take some comfort in the fact that doing something is good enough. Making an effort to eat well, get a bit of fresh air, keep the kids' anxieties at bay about what's going on and put dinner on the table is often my 'good enough'.

With so much uncertainty, all I can really do is control the small things in my day that make it better for myself and the people in my family.

When this pandemic first unleashed itself, I saw my own children's anxieties rise in tandem with my own. Making sure they don't get overwhelmed by what's going on is my top priority.

Having a laugh, watching a movie together, playing in the garden - these have become the highlights of our day together. Ensuring that space and a comfort zone in this time of crisis is what really counts.