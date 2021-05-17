Come on, Prince Harry, the ‘blame the parents’ routine is just a bit too easy

We’ve all done it. Whether it’s with a raised eyebrow while watching a toddler meltdown in a super-market, trying to diagnose anti-social behaviour in teens or simply sitting with a friend trying to unpick their relationship woes, the first port of call is always the same — blame the parents.

Not that Prince Harry is ‘blaming’ his mother and father for anything. No matter what it might have sounded like, Harry was very clear to stress that point in his 90-minute interview with American actor Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast.

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” said the soon-to-be dad of two.

The notion that his own issues could be attributed to how he was parented was revealed to him thanks to therapy. “Suddenly, I started to piece it all together,” said Harry, talking about his relationship with his father Prince Charles.

“This is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents, so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?”

Perhaps it’s because I’m a parent myself, but I can’t help wondering how his dad felt hearing this? Not least because Charles did raise his children differently, starting with sending them to a different school to the one he went to.

Perhaps it’s because I’d like to believe my own kids won’t blame me for the wrongs in their life one day, or because I don’t hold my own parents responsible for when things have gone wrong in mine, but I honestly think that the ‘blame the parents’ route is often a bit too easy.

Of course there are times when the dynamic is toxic and the healthy thing is to walk away. Indeed, a 2015 study found that 80pc of individuals who have cut ties with a family member felt it had a positive effect on their lives.

But there are other instances when blaming the parents can cause more harm than good. A different study, this time in 2013 and involving more than 30,000 participants from around the world, found that blaming the parents didn’t help people move away from the negative consequences of difficult experiences.

Focusing on parental responsibility can prevent a person from being able to step away from the position of victim, hindering their ability to take personal responsibility to move forward. Damning that relationship can prevent them from restoring it.

Mental health is a complex biopsychosocial matter — there’s never just one cause at play — so surely focusing too heavily on the parental aspect comes with the risk of overlooking other factors.

There’s also the curious question of why siblings with a shared upbringing can have such vastly different reactions. How one child might develop resilience through the trials of their childhood, while another will have an altogether different experience?

Of course, a skilled therapist will be able to navigate their client through all this, and we’ve no way of knowing what else Harry has discussed in sessions beyond what he’s revealed.

Most parents want to do it right. We all start off in our parenting journey believing we won’t make the mistakes our own parents made, but it’s inevitable that each generation makes its own mistakes in turn.

The first lines of Philip Larkin’s poem This Be The Verse are often quoted:

“They f**k you up, your mum and dad / They may not mean to but they do.”

But it’s the last few lines about having kids that Harry might want to bear in mind when the time comes for his own progeny to decide to do their own tell-all interviews a few years down the line.

“Man hands on misery to man. / It deepens like a coastal shelf. / Get out as early as you can, / And don’t have any kids yourself.”

I’ll embrace a ban on hugging

Along with wondering when we can get our fringe trimmed and grab a pint inside an actual pub, there’s been one post-lockdown question on everyone’s lips: when can we hug again?

Am I the only one secretly hoping the answer is never?

I am not a social hugger. The prospect of trying to figure out if my arms should go high or low or at an angle like a wrestler fills me with horror.

Then there’s worrying if I have sweaty under-arms about to be exposed with an embrace, the social anxiety around kissing — one cheek or two? Which cheek first....?

The stress of navigating this social norm has been welcome in its absence this past year and since all the talk is of taking what we’ve learned from the pandemic into the future, can we please add hugging to the list?

The pressure to embrace begins in childhood: give granny a hug, kiss aunty so and so. It’s well meant, but it doesn’t cater for the kids who are happier with less tactile boundaries.

I loved the video that did the rounds where the children selected the physical way they were happy to greet their teacher: high five, hug or dance.

Not only was it cute, but it taught consent and respected the fact that not everyone shows their appreciation for seeing someone in the same way.

I am happy to see you, honestly. But please, don’t touch me.

Got 99 problems and a Flake is one

First it was panic-bought toilet roll, then flour and yeast got stock-piled. Now we’re stumbling out of lockdown only to find mini Flakes are in short supply.

Apparently, the advent of summer and demand for fancy ice-creams at vans and parlours around the county has brought with it a dearth of crumbly chocolate to stick in your soft serve, elevating it from a mere poke to a 99.

Well I suppose we’d rather have 99 problems than the b*tch of the year we’ve just had.