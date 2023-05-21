Colm O’Rourke: Vile video of assault on Navan schoolboy shows how social media has warped a generation

A screengrab from the attack in Navan last week

Colm O'Rourke

The savage and vicious thuggery in Navan last week, which has drawn widespread condemnation, has also raised many pertinent questions. Chief among these is the motive for the assault and also the recording and dissemination of this vile act.