Colin Murphy: Capitalist dysfunction is at the heart of RTÉ cringefest

Tales of slush funds and flip-flops feed our appetite for outrage, but RTÉ’s troubles are symptomatic less of business practices than of blatant inequality

RTÉ workers protest outside Montrose. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Colin Murphy

If you’ve been following the RTÉ story on RTÉ, you may have been struck by how good a job they’re doing of it. What may be less apparent — partly because of how good a job they are doing — is how conflicted they are. This crisis has jeopardised their jobs and reputations; that gives them a vested interest in it.