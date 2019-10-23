Colette Browne: 'Voters in North left powerless as Brexit exposes redundancy of its tribal politics'

The utter farce that is politics in Northern Ireland was laid bare on Monday when unionist MLAs attempted to revive the Stormont Assembly for the first time in nearly three years for one express purpose - to deny women and members of the LGBT community autonomy over their own lives.

Throughout the entirety of the Brexit negotiations, when the fate of Northern Ireland's peace, security and economy hung in the balance, politicians in the region didn't step foot inside the Assembly. The threat wasn't deemed significant enough to warrant a single emergency sitting at Stormont.

Not even when a no-deal Brexit loomed and the head of the civil service, David Sterling, warned that 40,000 jobs were at risk, could MLAs be bothered to restore the Assembly to defend the interests of their constituents.

Instead, it was the prospect of a law dating from 1861 being repealed, and women no longer being prosecuted for attempting to access an abortion, that spurred unionist MLAs into action.

When they turned up, they did what they do best - ineffective grandstanding and belligerent name-calling.

As Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and People Before Profit continued their boycott of the Assembly, the appearance of unionist MLAs was nothing more than a face-saving stunt. They never had any real prospect of blocking the long overdue changes to the law.

In an indictment of politics in the region, the biggest social change to occur in Northern Ireland in decades came about only because politicians refused to show up to work.

While Stormont is supposed to defend the interests of both communities in the North, it has been left to politicians in London and Dublin to advocate on their behalves throughout the Brexit process.

The DUP, when it agreed to prop up Theresa May's government in 2017, believed it was in pole position to extract any number of concessions about Northern Ireland's future place in a post-Brexit UK.

Instead, the full list of the party's dubious achievements now stands at same-sex marriage being legalised, abortion being decriminalised, a border about to be introduced in the Irish Sea, and the prospect of a united Ireland being closer than ever.

Oh, and a one-off £1bn (€1.16bn) payment from Mrs May that the DUP had no control over spending because its ministers were not in office. Let's hope the party's supporters believe the price tag was worth it.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin, which has also been sidelined during the Brexit negotiations, has the Government in Dublin and 27 EU member states to thank for the fact that a hard border is not about to be resurrected on this island.

While Dublin and the EU would not countenance a hard border as the cost of the UK's exit, and never wavered from this position, Boris Johnson sold the DUP out as soon as it was politically expedient for him to do so.

"Sell-out, treachery, betrayal," roared DUP MP Jim Shannon at Mr Johnson in the House of Commons on Saturday, as the prime minister reiterated his intention to install a border in the Irish Sea.

Mr Shannon and his colleagues have good reason to be upset. While Mr Johnson's Brexit deal is a triumph for Irish diplomats, it represents a nightmare scenario for unionists.

The significance of a border appearing in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain is the most seismic redrawing of boundaries to occur on this island since partition.

While Mr Johnson has sought to downplay the impact of this new border, one of his own ministers revealed this week that he didn't have the first clue about the extent of its implications. Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Monday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay initially said the new border would have no material effect on business.

Later, he was forced to clarify that export declaration forms would have to be filled out when businesses were sending goods from Northern Ireland to Britain, which will affect almost one in five businesses in the North. No such forms will be required for goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Mr Barclay clearly hadn't read his own government's impact assessment of Mr Johnson's deal, which was published late on Monday night. But why would he, given his party's utter disregard for the North over many decades?

According to the 'Belfast Telegraph', "firms could face having to pay costs of between £15 and £56 [€17 and €65] - or possibly more - for each declaration of goods moving from GB to Northern Ireland".

The assessment also notes that the actual cost for businesses in the North could not be estimated because, until now, there was no need to gauge the extent of this trade as no paperwork was required.

Given Great Britain is the North's biggest trading partner, with a value of £18bn (€21bn) per annum accounting for 56pc of trade, the prospect of the imposition of these new regulations, with almost no detail and no parliamentary oversight, is truly extraordinary.

That it is the DUP's supply-and-confidence partner, the Conservative and Unionist Party, which is imposing these new regulations will be a stick that will be used to beat the DUP for the foreseeable future if the measures pass into law.

While the DUP - which shouts "treachery" at Mr Johnson, yet refuses to support measures, like a customs union or second referendum, that could mitigate the worst impact of his plan - will eventually rue the day it got into bed with the Tories, Brexit has exposed the redundancy of tribal politics in the North.

The DUP has been blinded by Brexit, determined to support the Tories' insane project no matter what the cost for its constituents. Sinn Féin, for its part, has been content to sit back as the Government in Dublin did the heavy lifting during the negotiations.

Throughout this process, while the unionist community ostensibly had the ear of the British government, in the end that counted for naught. The nationalist community was left voiceless by the vacuum that was left when the Assembly went into abeyance. Instead, it was reliant on the Irish Government and its EU partners to vindicate its interests.

People in the North, from both communities, deserve better. When they elect politicians, the least they should expect is that they turn up to work - for more than just self-indulgent photo ops.

As long as politicians in the region care more about undermining each other than working together to improve the lives of their constituents, this will never happen. And the people living in the North will remain powerless as forces outside of their control determine their future.

