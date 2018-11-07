Colette Browne: 'They'll blame winter for the coming trolley crisis - but it is our cowardly politicians who are at fault'
Yesterday we learned that the HSE's winter plan has not yet been finalised. How can we be expected to have faith in a health service that can't even plan for the seasons? Winter rolls around at the same time every year.
Despite this, its arrival seems to take everyone in the HSE and the Department of Health by surprise.
Last year, when record numbers of patients lay languishing on trolleys throughout the winter months, there were promises that things would change. That plans would be rolled out early enough to address the crisis. That beds, and additional resources, would be in place to deal with the surge in patients that occurs at the same time every year.