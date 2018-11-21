Colette Browne: 'Reform is needed to give victims of sexual crime the confidence and faith in the system to come forward'

In order to fully understand the utter devastation caused by sexual violence, the harrowing victim impact statement of Leona O'Callaghan is essential reading. In it, Ms O'Callaghan, who was first raped in a graveyard when she was aged just 13, describes the myriad ways in which her rape and sexual abuse destroyed her confidence, her self-worth, her family relationships and very nearly resulted in her death.

