Colette Browne: 'Reform is needed to give victims of sexual crime the confidence and faith in the system to come forward'
In order to fully understand the utter devastation caused by sexual violence, the harrowing victim impact statement of Leona O'Callaghan is essential reading. In it, Ms O'Callaghan, who was first raped in a graveyard when she was aged just 13, describes the myriad ways in which her rape and sexual abuse destroyed her confidence, her self-worth, her family relationships and very nearly resulted in her death.
Describing a number of suicide attempts she had made in the wake of her abuse, Ms O'Callaghan said one of these included an attempt to take her life in the graveyard where she was first raped.
"I wanted all the pain to end where the pain began… you are the reason my kids' memory of Christmas Day 2015 was opening their presents in a psychiatric unit with a bandaged-up mum who had lost the will to live," she said.