Coalition’s simmering frustration boils over into a new ‘Turf War’

The political realities of the so-called ‘Turf War’ run deeper than the plight of rural dwellers seeking to heat their homes.

There is an ideological battle at play between the Civil War parties and their more environmentally progressive Green colleagues.

It’s not the first time and won’t be the last time Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers will be enraged by the policies of their climate-conscious Coalition partners.

Even before the last general election, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan reportedly told a local Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) meeting that some members of the Green Party were “nutters”.

The comment went down well among the farmers – but upset some of the more thin-skinned Greens.

But just a few weeks later, Phelan’s Fine Gael colleagues were locked in government-formation negotiations with some of those who he may have considered nutters.

The Greens were certainly the big winners during the talks which led to the historic three-party Coalition.

The Programme for Government is packed full of commitments to address the climate crisis.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs were reticent, to say the least, about many of the environmental pledges in the document – but the allure of power was too strong, and they signed up to the deal and voted Taoiseach Micheál Martin into power.

The consequences of these commitments soon became apparent after the Coalition took office.

The Green Party meant business when it came to introducing their policies and did not want to wait around to get their work done.

Given their experience of coalitions, the view seems to be to pack in as much into the time you have in office – as you probably won’t get a second bite at the cherry.

So while they’re in place they’re going to save the planet or die – electorally speaking – trying.

This includes dramatically reducing carbon emissions with significant changes to how the country is run and how our taxes are spent.

A major shift in how infrastructure funding is spent has already been a bone of contention.

The Greens are not big fans of roads. They don’t want you driving around the place, burning fuel and destroying the planet.

Only last October, Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor threatened to resign from his party over a road in his constituency being excluded from the National Development Plan.

The much needed Limerick to Cork motorway has been a major issue, and the fact that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is Transport Minister is source of frustration for many in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

There have even been rows over cheese – specifically Glanbia’s plans for their new cheese plant in Kilkenny.

Environmental watchdog An Taisce lodged a legal challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to greenlight the project. That sparked anger among the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenches, and the Taoiseach even got involved.

The Greens, for their part, criticised their Government colleagues for sticking their nose into a legal case.

The political row du jour is turf. It began after Ryan revealed he planned to ban it as fuel, along with other smoky coals. His approach to the ban has been very blunt, and did not take into account the mostly older rural dwellers who have relied on turf to heat their homes for decades.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs haven’t hid their anger, and Mayo TD Michael Ring gave Ryan both barrels at a meeting on Tuesday. There is time to find a solution, but it has not been found yet. Ryan is a pragmatic politician, even if some of his Green colleagues are not. And there are plenty more ideological climate rows to come.

The Government will soon have to agree on carbon targets for agriculture, transport, and other industries. Then they’ll have to outline specific measures each sector will be forced to take to meet these targets.

It won’t be easy, and there will be very few winners from the process, especially in rural communities. All three parties will need to hold their nerve to get it over the line.