Coalition pieces coming together after Golfgate

Shane Coleman

Implausible as it may seem, the Phil Hogan controversy may yet prove a turning point as it unites the party leaders, writes Shane Coleman

NO government is ever as weak as it appears from the outside during a crisis - or as stable as it seems during times of calm. Fergus Finlay's old adage has never seemed so relevant.

This day two weeks ago, as the political establishment reeled from Golfgate, there was no shortage of predictions that the new Government was already doomed.

But, implausible as it might seem, the debacle has actually served to galvanise the Coalition, creating a collegiality previously absent without leave. It might (strong emphasis on the 'might') yet prove a turning point for a Government mired in controversy from day one.