Coalition pieces coming together after Golfgate

NO government is ever as weak as it appears from the outside during a crisis - or as stable as it seems during times of calm. Fergus Finlay's old adage has never seemed so relevant.

This day two weeks ago, as the political establishment reeled from Golfgate, there was no shortage of predictions that the new Government was already doomed.

But, implausible as it might seem, the debacle has actually served to galvanise the Coalition, creating a collegiality previously absent without leave. It might (strong emphasis on the 'might') yet prove a turning point for a Government mired in controversy from day one.

The three party leaders, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan, took a big political gamble in issuing a joint statement, turning the screw on Phil Hogan. If Hogan had managed to ride out the storm, the Government would have been left looking impotent and facing the wrath of an angry electorate. But his resignation left them politically on the right side of public opinion.

"The crisis brought them together. Leo and Micheál in particular worked very closely on it and they showed a cohesion not there previously" was the opinion of one senior politician.

"There was a unity of purpose and a sharing of information and of views on what should happen - a realisation that they needed to act together," said another source.

"It was the jolt everyone needed" was a further view expressed.

But there is still a long way to go to build relationships in Government Buildings - something not helped by the absence of social bonding opportunities.

Within Government there is an insistence the Taoiseach and Tánaiste are personally cordial, can share a joke and generally get on well. "They both want to make it work. It hasn't descended to loggerheads and perceived slights" is one take. Others are less convinced. "There'll never be a personal relationship there. They're just too different. At best, they can have a good working relationship, where they come to understand each other," says one very close observer.

But it's clear things are in a far better place now than during that angry Cabinet meeting just prior to Golfgate, when the two men clashed over the way the Tánaiste perceived the Taoiseach was "doing business".

The way Varadkar "does business" though, particularly his penchant for thinking out loud on issues of the day, continues to get under the skin of many in Fianna Fáil. His effective backing last week of the reopening of pubs didn't bother Micheál Martin in the slightest, but it drove the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party daft. A feeling Fianna Fáil was being outflanked by Fine Gael on pub reopenings was part of the reason why party TDs came out so virulently against the measures requiring pubs and restaurants to retain records of meals eaten for up to 28 days.

They see Varadkar and Fine Gael as having their cake and eating it, playing both the role of ministers and commentators. But there is also deep frustration at what they see as "a lack of political cop-on" on the Fianna Fáil side of Government Buildings, resulting in self-inflicted mishaps - the new rules on pubs being the latest example. A better communications strategy is urgently required, Fianna Fáil TDs say.

But the arguably excessive reaction to the pubs issue demonstrates the extent of the challenge the Coalition is facing and the importance of hanging together, if they don't want to hang separately. Six months into Covid, the entire country, not least the media, is "p***ed off and tired". There is little enthusiasm for giving credit, even where due. And it takes very little to elevate relatively minor matters into a full-blown calamity.

The Government parties point to the positive things already achieved - the economic stimulus plan, the return to school, the tax break for holidaying at home and a raft of new legislation. But if constantly in crisis mode, they might as well be whistling in the wind.

There is a realisation in Government Buildings of the need to move from the reactive approach to Covid, evident since the initial plan for a phased reopening expired. The new Covid recovery and resilience plan is close to being finalised and will set out a roadmap of what the Government will do in a month, six months, nine months and so on.

As well as providing some clarity (and respite) to the public, it will help the Government to begin determining the narrative. The passing of time should also allow Martin and his Fianna Fáil ministers to find their feet and Varadkar and Fine Gael to get their heads around the reality they're no longer the only sheriffs in town.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens all now know for sure that the alternative to making things work is more of the chaos of recent weeks - and worse. That has focused minds. Even allowing for the latest controversy over pubs, there is more confidence and optimism in Government Buildings that the Coalition can go the distance. Something that seemed unthinkable a fortnight ago.

And for that, they can probably thank Phil Hogan.

Shane Coleman co-presents Newstalk Breakfast, weekdays at 7am