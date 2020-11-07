| 5.8°C Dublin

Coalition partners finally realise they’re all in it together

Fionnán Sheahan

Leo Varadkar leaving Dublin Castle after attending a Cabinet meeting. Photo:: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

The predictable motivation behind the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar was eventually revealed last night.

The real target is Micheál Martin, as he seeks to contain his increasingly attention-seeking TDs. Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews, himself a third generation Fianna Fáiler in his previous political existence, illustrated how the motion is about flushing out mouthy backbenchers in the party that also happens to be in Government.

“The Sinn Fáin motion of no confidence will give several Fianna Fáil TDs who have been expressing how uncomfortable they are with how the Taoiseach has allowed the Tánaiste to evade accountability on leaking a chance to step forward and show if they are serious or just positioning,” he said.

