Coalition partners finally realise they’re all in it together

The predictable motivation behind the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar was eventually revealed last night.

The real target is Micheál Martin, as he seeks to contain his increasingly attention-seeking TDs. Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews, himself a third generation Fianna Fáiler in his previous political existence, illustrated how the motion is about flushing out mouthy backbenchers in the party that also happens to be in Government.

“The Sinn Fáin motion of no confidence will give several Fianna Fáil TDs who have been expressing how uncomfortable they are with how the Taoiseach has allowed the Tánaiste to evade accountability on leaking a chance to step forward and show if they are serious or just positioning,” he said.

Top of the list is Andrews’ constituency colleague and his replacement as the Fianna Fail flagbearer, Jim O’Callagan. Fianna Fáil’s leadership-candidate-in-waiting of the dissident wing has been stoking it up about Varadkar’s explanation for passing a confidential document to a friend, who is no longer a friend. Now, O’Callaghan and Marc MacSharry will be obliged to vote confidence in the Tánaiste a week after questioning his explanation.

The long-time critics of Martin’s strategy, going back to the Confidence and Supply arrangement, are none too impressed by the Johnny Come Lately’s.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Paul Feeley noted about the leaks from the parliamentary party meetings: “Seems to be a lot of wind-bagging by people who facilitated the mess since 2016 and fully supported the coalition strategy of Micheál Martin right up to the moment they realised they would not be ministers or ministers of state.”

It’s a valid point about the newly-converted dissidents. O’Callaghan’s tone changed as soon as he was left out of the Cabinet and then he turned down the offer of a junior ministry because it was beneath him. Oh sorry, Big Jim said he could make a greater contribution for the party from the backbenches.

Yawn.

After a two-hour debate, traipsing through the same points raised this week, the Government will apply the whip and every TD in the Coalition will be obliged to pledge allegiance to their ‘future’ leader.

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will have to wear the do their duty for the Coalition.

What Independents turn up will be watched with interest.

The Government will hit back at Sinn Féin about how its real priorities should be the pandemic and Brexit but instead time is being wasted on this topic.

Varadkar will have confidence asserted in him and life will go on. It’s all good old fashioned fun and frolics in the Leinster House bubble.

Sinn Féin says over the past four months it had “the basis of taking many motions of no-confidence due to gross incompetence and bad decision making”.

Curiously, the party didn’t pick a substantive policy matter, just a controversy that will now be dragged into a second week without any major additional information coming into the public domain.

Strangely, motions of no confidence often have the effect of galvanising the position of a minister.

Varadkar’s crisis this week showed how the Government is finally acting like a coherent unit, rather than three parties uncomfortably co-existing. The passing of the Budget built confidence.

The flak over Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and the fiasco around the Mother and Baby Homes testimony proved to all three parties that a difficulty for one is trouble for all.

The fallout wasn’t confined to the Green Party as O’Gorman was the minister concerned, but Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs were also being bombarded with demands to rectify the issue.

A Coalition TD said there were more representations made to his office during the controversy than the whole of the abortion referendum. The Varadkar leak followed suit and the necessity for Fianna Fáil ministers to defend the Fine Gael leader in the interests of the Coalition has helped to develop trust.

“They’ve shown you can trust them. What have we given them? We’ve given them the biggest prize in Irish politics - the Taoiseach’s office,” a Fine Gael source observed yesterday.

Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald rounded off her announcement of the motion saying: “The election in February was about change, about new politics and that is what we intend to deliver.”

McDonald has stopped saying Sinn Féin “won the election” and was being “locked out of Government”.

Putting a spin on the outcome of a democratic election and the electoral process sounds a bit too much like a certain someone on the far side of the Atlantic.