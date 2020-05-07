| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Closing time will finally come to an end with a glass half full in last-chance saloon

Billy Keane

Keeping the spirits up: Billy Keane and his fellow publicans face an uncertain future due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Keeping the spirits up: Billy Keane and his fellow publicans face an uncertain future due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Mark Condren

Keeping the spirits up: Billy Keane and his fellow publicans face an uncertain future due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Mark Condren

Keeping the spirits up: Billy Keane and his fellow publicans face an uncertain future due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Mark Condren

It's the stories you miss most of all. And the brains. Pagans are praying and it's the longest some of us have been off the drink since our confirmation. Generally speaking I only repeat myself when I burp but here's one I've been dining out on for years..

It was about 10 or maybe 12 years ago and the pint went up by 10 cent. The way I looked at it was the punter would have to drink 100 pints to save a tenner.

There was a debate up at the bar counter and you can take it most of the participants were against the price rise. In fact all of the debaters, bar me, felt the increase was a disgrace, small and all as it was.