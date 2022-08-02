| 18.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Climate-shaming of farmers by townies rings hollow

Frank Coughlan

Demand to cut our herds isn't going to be easy for farmers. Stock image Expand

Close

Demand to cut our herds isn't going to be easy for farmers. Stock image

Demand to cut our herds isn't going to be easy for farmers. Stock image

Demand to cut our herds isn't going to be easy for farmers. Stock image

My knowledge of farming is limited to what I learned about free-range eggs when watching Glenroe back in the day, or occasional and accidental exposure to Ear to the Ground.

But a little learning is a dangerous thing and I would proffer opinions on agriculture with the same sort of confidence that I could pontificate on epidemiology and, more pertinently perhaps, climatology.

Most Watched

Privacy