Climate campaigners hope Biden’s blue wave can also signal start of a green surge

Time to take the temperature down, Joe Biden told the crowd at his victory speech in Delaware.

He was referring to the heated discourse that has so inflamed and divided the US over the last four years.

But he also has his eye on another temperature gauge and, taking the stage on an unseasonably warm Saturday night in his home state, he listed among his extensive ‘to do’ list the need “to save our planet by getting climate under control”.

Climate change may not have been the most prominent element of his electoral campaign, but Mr Biden made some big commitments, magnified all the more by comparison with the climate-indifferent incumbent.

First off, he has promised a return of the US to the Paris Agreement, and the timing of his election could not be more symbolic as the US formally withdrew from the international climate accord on the day ballot counting began.

He goes further, saying the US will not only play its part in global efforts to rein in temperature rise under the agreement, but will take charge of pushing the rest of the world to do better.

At home, he pledges a €1.7 trillion investment over the next ten years in a “clean energy revolution”, with the plan to have the US using 100pc clean energy by 2050.

By the end of his first term, he will have an “enforcement mechanism” in place to make sure the country stays on track to meet that goal.

Ten million new “good- paying jobs” will come with the investment and the US will become the world leader in exporting cutting-edge zero- carbon technologies.

Fossil fuel companies and other polluters will be held accountable for the damage they cause to air and water quality.

Those are the headline pledges and Mr Biden, author of one of the earliest climate change bills in US history, the largely rejected Global Climate Protection Act of 1986, appears genuinely energised when he talks about them.

Pursuing them will be challenging, however. If he is without a majority in the Senate, getting legislation passed to achieve a whole- of-US approach to climate change will be tricky.

Regional and local issues also come into play. For the majority of ordinary people who back the continued extraction of oil and gas, considerations of climate fall far below the need to hold on to jobs. T hat isn't lost on congressmen keen to protect their jobs.

Mr Biden has stressed that the hard-hat, pipeline workers who fuelled the nation's prosperity for the last century deserve thanks and support, but his talk of transitioning the workforce to zero- carbon technologies feels like tomorrow’s world when they have bills to pay today.

Beyond those who earn their living from the fossil fuel industry, Mr Biden must consider the fact that the US population is used to driving on cheap fuel and any replacement that takes more from their pockets will not be welcomed.

Fuel poverty is a serious issue in many low- income areas in the U S, but assistance to "weatherise" homes, or what we call retrofitting, is minuscule.

On his side, Mr Biden has the federal and mayoral systems, which have allowed individual states and key cities to plough ahead with their own decarbonisation plans, regardless of the White House’s direction of travel these past four years.

But one of Mr Biden's other promises may prove one of his greatest stumbling blocks. He spoke of prosperity and of getting the economy growing again. That inevitably means growing consumption, and the disentangling of consumption from carbon emissions requires a Houdini-esque feat.

Americans in general love plastic, are poor recyclers and are still heavily dependent on landfill – all of which leads to vast amounts of wasted energy and excess emissions.

Still, with all the challenges that lie ahead of the incoming president , there was a collective sigh of relief among climate campaigners on Saturday and a fervent hope that his blue wave will become a green one.

Today should have marked the start of COP26, the annual high-level gathering of international delegations and world leaders to stock take on climate action. However, it has been postponed for 12 months, causing concern that momentum will be lost. Mr Biden’s election is a critical mood-booster.

The president-elect has tried to frame his climate ambitions in a way that Americans have perhaps not heard before, stressing that climate breakdown brings instability to regions of the world that the US may well end up committing troops to, or worse, fearing the rise of terrorism that can so often be planted in regions in crisis.

But he can also point to copious examples of the climate emergency at home, where the terrifying intensity of forest fires and regularity of ferocious storms are devastating communities in ever- growing numbers.

His low-lying home state of Delaware has already experienced sea-level rise of 30cm over the last century and is facing expectations of a further rise of 50cm to 1.5m by the end of this one.

Its famed beaches and freshwater wetlands are in trouble and many properties are in peril.

Climate change is lapping at its most famous resident's feet. The world is looking to him to help hold back the tide.