Climate campaigners hope Biden’s blue wave can also signal start of a green surge

Caroline O'Doherty

People stand in the fountain as they celebrate in Washington Square Park, New York, after it was announced that Joe Biden would be the next US president. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Expand

Time to take the temperature down, Joe Biden told the crowd at his victory speech in Delaware.

He was referring to the heated discourse that has so inflamed and divided the US over the last four years.

But he also has his eye on another temperature gauge and, taking the stage on an unseasonably warm Saturday night in his home state, he listed among his extensive ‘to do’ list the need “to save our planet by getting climate under control”.

