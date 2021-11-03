Cleo Smith’s story is a rare happy ending in every parent’s worst nightmare

Until I opened the newspaper and saw the little girl licking away contentedly at an ice-pop, I had no idea just how in dire need of a good news story I was.

There it was, the news that few had dared to hope for: four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Western Australia two weeks ago, had been found, alive.

Online, a video from the scene of her rescue, from a house that was seven minutes from her family home, was posted, showing a detective asking Cleo whether she was OK. As she slightly smiles and nods, the detective says “we’re going to take you to see your mummy and daddy”.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested and is expected to be charged. It was the end of a frenzied investigation, and one that had a nasty side-order of vicious online commentary, much of it lobbed at her parents. “Something’s not right here,” one online commentator said, picking apart statements made by Cleo’s mother, Ellie.

But these images amount to something all too rare in our world: a happy outcome. Looking at the images of Cleo Smith, waving from her hospital bed after her two-week ordeal with her mother’s hand resting on her leg, I wept. I wept for what she might have endured in the two weeks since she was taken, sleeping next to her parents in a tent on a camping holiday. I wept for the hard road ahead for Cleo and her family as they no doubt deal with the psychological fallout of this abduction.

More than anything, I cried for the families to whom something similar has happened, but never got their happy ending. I cried at how surprised I was to see Cleo Smith’s smiling face this morning. I cried at how hardened I have become to newspaper stories about violence against children, and how we simply, sadly expect them to invariably end in tragedy.

I cried at how often we see these stories in the press. We have been here so many, many times before, haven’t we? Looking sadly at an image of a carefree and innocent young child, with little idea of the violence or tragedy yet to befall them.

We have seen parents, wild-eyed with confusion and grief and fear, or stoic in the headlights of an intense media circus. All too often, these stories don’t end well. A detective telling a little child that they will see their mummy and daddy is all too rare. I can’t imagine the emotional wringing Cleo Smith’s parents have experienced: a washing machine of despair, hope, grief, elation, relief? It doesn’t bear thinking about.

And yet they are the lucky ones. It’s almost impossible not to think of the children who were never found. The white-hot anguish their parents must have felt down the years. I can’t help but think of the bittersweet feeling that the families of other missing children might experience when they read an uplifting story like Cleo’s. Does it offer them hope? Does it pull open the wound anew? Do they wonder what that relief must be like?

To call the abduction of a child every parent’s worst nightmare is a glib and overworked cliché. Even though today’s news story brought good news and a heart-warming ending, it has brought home just how pervasive the stories without a happy ending are, and how inured we might be to them.

Today, Ellie Smith updated a Facebook post about her missing daughter. “FINAL EDIT – HOME WITH HER FAMILY,” it read.

It’s a wonderful day, for the Smith family and those who found her. But how I wish the wonderful days outnumbered the other ones.