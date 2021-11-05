Claire Byrne’s dismissal of Farage was blinkin’ brilliant

Claire Byrne telling Nigel Farage “you haven’t got a clue” was one of the TV moments of the year. When Farage said Ireland didn’t fight for its independence, only to join the EU, she blasted: “Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history and culture on this island.”

But behind her cool, professional exterior, the RTÉ presenter was feeling the stress of the conflict – at least, according to her accelerated blink rate.

That’s why, when we’re truly composed, we do things “without even blinking an eye”.

Byrne blinked about twice every second at the height of the clash, which is eight times the average rate. Two blinks a second – try it and see what it feels like. It was a textbook example of the neuroscientific finding that journalists in interviews blink multiple more times than the average, which is about 15 times per minute.

It’s a phenomenon that has been analysed. Researchers looked at the blinking patterns of volunteers and compared them with videos of broadcasters in interviews.

The volunteers blinked approximately once every four seconds; the broadcasters once a second.

Interviews – especially live ones – are pressured situations, and you don’t want to make a mistake.

Fast blinking indicates the interviewer’s mind has moved on to the next thing while the interviewee is still talking, and the brief shut-eye gives a mental break to the brain. This means they have tuned out a bit from what’s being said.

Just as lovers gaze into each other’s eyes to demonstrate undivided attention, blinking a lot while listening shows a lack of engagement. It suggests we aren’t worried about missing something.

When we’re fully engaged we blink less in case we lose out, hence the phrase “blink and you’ll miss it” and “in the blink of an eye”.

It makes sense to me.

I blink like Billy-O during certain interviews. I blink so much it creates a mini-strobe light show in my vision. What must that look like to the person on the receiving end?

Was I subconsciously trying to flirt with the interviewee, batting my eyelids in a show of body language? That didn’t fit – the blinking usually happened when I was under pressure to keep a conversation on track, but the interviewee had wandered off into irrelevant territory.

How would I get them back before the time ran out? And how could I do it without offending them and still listening?

Body language plays a part. If someone is closing and opening their eyes faster and faster while you’re holding court, the message is: Hurry up and get on with it. It’s a way of reminding them that time is passing.

It sets up a physical barrier, which is picked up on subconsciously, or at least that’s the idea.

I find the ones that make me blink my head off tend to be immune to such non-verbal communication.

Now that I think of it, like Nigel Farage.