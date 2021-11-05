| 6.9°C Dublin

Claire Byrne’s dismissal of Farage was blinkin’ brilliant

Larissa Nolan

Nigel Farage received short shrift from RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne when he said Ireland hadn't fought for its independence. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Expand

Claire Byrne telling Nigel Farage “you haven’t got a clue” was one of the TV moments of the year. When Farage said Ireland didn’t fight for its independence, only to join the EU, she blasted: “Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history and culture on this island.”

But behind her cool, professional exterior, the RTÉ presenter was feeling the stress of the conflict – at least, according to her accelerated blink rate.

That’s why, when we’re truly composed, we do things “without even blinking an eye”.

