Ciara Kelly: Like Una Healy’s alleged ‘throuple’, it’s easy to fall into a relationship you didn’t intend

Gossip columns were aflame with excitement when Una Healy of The Saturdays along with ex-boxer David Haye and model Sian Osborne ‘went public as a throuple’ (a romantic relationship involving three people — for those of you who can’t keep up with the ever expanding lexicon of modernity). However, they were practically convulsing when Healy decided to publicly discuss what actually went on between the three of them on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.