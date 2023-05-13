Ciara Kelly: I’ve become like Mrs Doyle in Father Ted where she goes rogue, swearing repeatedly

Where do you stand on swearing? And, by any chance, has your position changed? I’ll be the first to admit — it’d be hard to f**king deny it — that I’m a curser. I think it started around the age of 10 or 11. I’m pretty sure I was in fifth class when I put my toe in the water with ‘crap’ and ‘damn’ around the start of the school year but ‘bastard’, ‘shit’ and, as I recall, a particular favourite of mine at the time, ‘Christ’ — because it felt quite adult and daring — were my favourites by summer term.