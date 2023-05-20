Ciara Kelly: I’m livid and cringing at my own stupidity, but I clicked on one of those dodgy links and got scammed

Isn’t it amazing how little things can tip a day one way or the other? I should’ve known really that one particular recent day would be crap. I couldn’t find my keys on my way out the door to work. I saw several lone magpies on the journey. And when I arrived into the office, there was no Super Milk. This last fact on its own tends to define how I see my morning. And no, I cannot identify any taste difference between various types of milk — but I always feel Super Milk means I’m winning.​