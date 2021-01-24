| 1.3°C Dublin

Church wasn't the only villain in a heart-wrenching scandal

We must have full truth on the homes - and not pander to politicians jumping on the bandwagon of righteousness, writes Rónán Mullen

A sign and a teddy bear at the back of Leinster House, where a vigil was held to demand justice for the mothers and children who endured cruelty at the hands of the State. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A sign and a teddy bear at the back of Leinster House, where a vigil was held to demand justice for the mothers and children who endured cruelty at the hands of the State. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Ronan Mullen

Yet again I have reason to be glad that I opposed the 2011 referendum to give greater powers to Oireachtas Committees to mount public inquiries. Last week in the Dáil and Seanad, Judge Yvonne Murphy and her Commission of Inquiry were subjected to repeated emotional attacks for not assigning enough blame to church and State in their report into the mother and baby homes.

Ms Justice Murphy and her team deserve a word of thanks. They were in a difficult position from the start. Their job was to examine the history and available evidence and give the public a true picture of what went on in the homes and why.

They had to believe the women and children who passed through these homes. They could never compound the hurt by subjecting people to courtroom style cross- examinations.

