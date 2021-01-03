Christmas went well, didn't it?

So. Christmas. That wasn't a great idea, was it? Then again, we knew in our tinselled hearts it wasn't a good idea. We knew when we talked knowledgeably about Thanksgiving in Canada and the US. We knew when we read the 36-page missive from Nphet back in November.

That letter predicted an R number of 2.0 around Christmas. It naively said we could reach the dizzy heights of 400 cases a day by January.

Except we weren't far off 400 cases a day at that point. Nphet also said, as many ways as they could, that hospitality should not open.

They knew, we knew, everyone knew.

We should have just expressed Christmas through the increasingly insane amounts of lights festooning our houses and all vegetation around our houses.

But no. We needed the full monty.

We even had this mad notion that we wouldn't mind one last lockdown in January, to aid dry January.

The nightmare after Christmas

As soon as Christmas ended, the dire warnings began. Some people feel this was unfair. Some people feel that they were told it was OK to gather for Christmas, that they were allowed to visit their granny, and suddenly now they are being demonised for it. The truth is, anyone who wanted to listen knew not to visit granny. Yes, it was technically allowed, but every evening Nphet said the opposite. You'd think we'd be used to deciphering the mixed messages by now.

The virus is near

One of the weird things about waves one and two was that a lot of people claimed not to know anyone with Covid. Now, we all feel surrounded. We all know stories of ill-advised multi-generational gatherings where even those who don't have Covid are now locked at home for two weeks without even the comfort of a test.

Level 4 is not enough

Of course, if Dr Tony had his way, we would all lock ourselves away for 14 days, have no contact with anyone else, and stop this in its tracks. He casually mentioned it last week as a hypothetical. By the time you read this, he might be seriously suggesting it, a real circuit breaker.

Schools

Even the children don't fully believe them about the schools opening now. We've all been caught before. If the schools don't open, it's safe to predict a lot of people will just give up and lie down on the spot. The video for Radio- head's Just sees a man lying on the ground. Various people gather around him and demand to know why he is lying down. He refuses to tell them, saying they really don't want to know. They insist, and, against his better judgment, he tells them. The next shot shows everyone else lying down on the ground. Debate raged about what the man said to them to make them all lie down. We now know that he possibly said to them that the schools are closing for January.

Vaccines

Our only hope now. And it's safe to say in Ireland, and the rest of Europe, this will not go according to plan.