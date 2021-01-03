| -0.2°C Dublin

Christmas went well, didn't it?

Brendan O'Connor

 

Anti-vaccine graffiti is seen on the wall of a shop in Belfast. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble Expand

Anti-vaccine graffiti is seen on the wall of a shop in Belfast. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

So. Christmas. That wasn't a great idea, was it? Then again, we knew in our tinselled hearts it wasn't a good idea. We knew when we talked knowledgeably about Thanksgiving in Canada and the US. We knew when we read the 36-page missive from Nphet back in November.

That letter predicted an R number of 2.0 around Christmas. It naively said we could reach the dizzy heights of 400 cases a day by January.

Except we weren't far off 400 cases a day at that point. Nphet also said, as many ways as they could, that hospitality should not open.

