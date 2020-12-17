| 5.5°C Dublin

Christmas freedom will test Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s trust in the public

Philip Ryan

Medical staff move an 18-year-old Covid patient in an intensive care unit at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo Expand

Medical staff move an 18-year-old Covid patient in an intensive care unit at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The Taoiseach wanted to give us all a meaningful Christmas and, as of tomorrow, we will have the gift of inter-county travel and household visits.

County boundaries can be crossed with abandon and you can meet people well, five other people inside their homes.

The motorways will be jammed and sales of Lyons and Barry’s tea will go through the roof. For nearly three weeks, until January 6, we can visit family and friends.

