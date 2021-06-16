| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chrissy Teigen’s mistakes happened a very long time ago. What’s the point of punishing her now?

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for posts she made 10 years ago Expand

Close

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for posts she made 10 years ago

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for posts she made 10 years ago

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for posts she made 10 years ago

Tanya Sweeney

For years, Chrissy Teigen has enjoyed the luxury of a sizeable and very dedicated Twitter following.

Her 13.5 million followers (and 35 million on Instagram) have enjoyed an unfiltered peek inside her A-list lifestyle, laughed at her acerbic wit, and accompanied her on a highly emotive journey of post-natal depression and, later, pregnancy loss.

More recently though, Teigen was held to account about tweets she wrote in 2011 and 2012. Tweeting reality star Courtney Stodden, then 16 and the new bride of fiftysomething actor Doug Hutchinson, Teigen wrote: “go. to sleep. forever”. Teigen, 26 at the time, tweeted at Stodden, telling them to take a “dirt nap” (you can work out the slang on that one).

Privacy