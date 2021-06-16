Chrissy Teigen’s mistakes happened a very long time ago. What’s the point of punishing her now?

For years, Chrissy Teigen has enjoyed the luxury of a sizeable and very dedicated Twitter following.

Her 13.5 million followers (and 35 million on Instagram) have enjoyed an unfiltered peek inside her A-list lifestyle, laughed at her acerbic wit, and accompanied her on a highly emotive journey of post-natal depression and, later, pregnancy loss.

More recently though, Teigen was held to account about tweets she wrote in 2011 and 2012. Tweeting reality star Courtney Stodden, then 16 and the new bride of fiftysomething actor Doug Hutchinson, Teigen wrote: “go. to sleep. forever”. Teigen, 26 at the time, tweeted at Stodden, telling them to take a “dirt nap” (you can work out the slang on that one).

Teigen, predictably, suffered not so much a fall from grace as an extreme bout of terminal velocity. Her apology, a newer version of which appeared this week, appeared to hit the right note between self-awareness and contrition: “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she tweeted. “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try, but God, I will try!”

Teigen isn’t the only high-profile person to befall a historic tweet shaming. Stormzy made headlines in 2017 for using homophobic slurs in tweets sent between 2011 and 2014. Around the same time, blogger Zoella was criticised for her use of phrases like ‘fat chavs’ and ‘tramps’ in tweets posted in 2010.

Don’t get me wrong — these phrases are gross and morally indefensible. Tweet them today and you would rightly experience an outcry. But punishing a person for something that was said in a different time, during a different political climate or when they were much younger, feels a bit… well, horse, cart, door, bolted.

This ‘search and shame’ phenomenon — excavating old tweets in an attempt to shame and de-platform someone — seems problematic. It doesn’t take into account that people can, and should unlearn, discriminative views. It doesn’t factor in the personal growth work that many people have been encouraged to do. It ignores the fact that the Noughties offered everyone a much-welcome opportunity to bone up on identity politics.

What comes out of punishing someone for an evil that happened way in the past when they were younger and dumber? How useful is it to chastise someone who, like Teigen, has evidently done the labour of learning about identity politics or mental health?

We know that public shaming is incredibly damaging — does this punishment fit the crime? As writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said in a searing personal essay this week: “There are many social-media savvy people who are choking on sanctimony and lacking on compassion, who can fluidly pontificate on Twitter about kindness, but are unable to actually show kindness… we have a generation of young people on social media so terrified of having the wrong opinions that they have robbed themselves of the opportunity to think and learn and grow.”

So can we have a rule around this historic tweet pile-on stuff? If an inflammatory or controversial tweet didn’t cause any outrage at the time of tweeting/posting, can we please leave the sanctimonious judgement, way after the fact, out?

Unless there is evidence to the contrary, let’s hope most people have gotten kinder, wiser or more socially compassionate in the last decade. We are all a work in progress, at all times.

Grim picture for our artists

Over the weekend, award-winning writer Mark O’Halloran wrote a thought-provoking essay for TheJournal.ie, noting his experiences in the Dublin rental market.

The man behind films such as Adam & Paul and Rialto said he couldn’t get a mortgage in the current market. “If I keep renting, my future looks rather bleak,” he wrote. “It can be a tough slog getting by in the TV and film world. But who am I kidding — it is still a career in the arts. That’s all a mortgage broker sees before they close over my file and shake their heads.”

It hammers home the parlous state of the housing situation in Ireland, but another uneasy question soon bubbles to the surface. If one of our film industry’s more productive and well-regarded talents struggles, what about everyone else?

Yesterday was Bloomsday — if you squinted from a distance, you’d believe we hold our writers in pretty high esteem. The fact is we’ve come to take our artistic output for granted.

The Yeats Society Sligo recently launched a crowdfunding campaign as they’re facing closure. Elsewhere, the house in James Joyce’s The Dead looks set to be turned into another hotel. A basic-income pilot scheme for artists looks set to be enacted, finally, in 2022.

But it’s high time we look after our current and future creative stars properly with sufficient housing/living supports before what is arguably our most important export hits the skids too.

Not keeping up with Kendall Jenner’s affairs

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to a conclusion, fans are wondering why we never saw any of Kendall Jenner’s boyfriends?

While her sisters’ on-camera tiffs, affairs, flings and break-ups were the show’s stock in trade, Kendall kept counsel. It was revealed this week that the model kept her boyfriends off-screen deliberately.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” the show’s Executive Producer Farnaz Farjam said.

Wise woman.

