Chris Heaton-Harris risks whipping up further chaos at Stormont

Like a mind-bending absurdist painting, Northern Ireland’s political system involves peculiarities which corrode some of the rationality of those who dabble too deeply in its mysteries.

Having failed to persuade the DUP to restore Stormont and abandoned his pledge to call an election, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has with diminished credibility moved to another strategy.

The former Tory chief whip is an individual of some political heft. But some of what he has been doing is hard to view as remotely coherent.

Refusing to countenance direct rule, but with no other credible way whereby Northern Ireland can be governed if one of the major parties exercises the powerful vetoes given to them by the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Heaton-Harris has dumped impossible responsibility on Stormont’s civil servants. They are being asked to rule as quasi-ministers, with no pretence of democratic accountability.

But Mr Heaton-Harris has reserved a key power for himself: Setting the budget. Westminster might be happy to allow Northern Ireland to be governed in a way which would be intolerable anywhere else in the UK, but it’s certainly not going to allow Stormont officials to empty His Majesty’s Treasury.

In the most important area of political power — money — direct rule is already in place. Perhaps it was as an attempt to distract from that reality that the Secretary of State announced it with a torrent of criticism of Stormont.

Nevertheless, what he said directly undermined what is now his central objective: restoring devolution.

Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs: “Not only did the former Executive fail to agree a budget, but the ministers who remained in their posts during the six months from May to October 2022, left Northern Ireland’s public finances with a black hole of some £660m.”

He referred to “the lamentable trend of storing up ever deeper trouble”, said Stormont ministers had “failed to protect the public finances and secure the delivery of public services”, castigated them for acting without the “necessary diligence” over the public finances and made the sweeping nature of his criticism clear by saying “Northern Ireland ministers have long failed to demonstrate prudent fiscal management”.

However, he went on to say “there must be a locally elected, stable, and accountable devolved government”. Thus Mr Heaton-Harris is denouncing Stormont as part of a campaign to get the public to demand Stormont be restored. Cunning it is not.

In Parliament last week, the DUP — which jointly led Stormont for most of the last 15 years — backed him up. Gregory Campbell told MPs hospital waiting times “were getting worse under devolution” and roads were slow to be built while ministers ruled.

DUP colleague Sammy Wilson added the £670m Stormont overspend happened while ministers were in post, and prior to Stormont’s collapse the Sinn Féin finance minister’s proposed budget had been opposed by other Executive parties.

Alliance’s Stephen Farry told MPs that “mistakes were made in the past and the roof was not mended when the sun was shining”.

The central difficulty isn’t just the contradiction, but that it’s all true. Stormont was a shambolic system which London and Dublin patched up each time it fell, even though they knew it was unlikely to ever deliver good government.

Everyone involved is in some way culpable for a system which has contributed to people needlessly dying due to an unreformed health system.

Mr Heaton-Harris is starting to face up to the problem but seems set on repeating the errors of his predecessors by simply getting the DUP to restore the broken system.

He is now starting to threaten that there may be rates hikes and water charges if the DUP doesn’t return to government. Having backed down after beating his chest about calling an election, few will believe such threats.

And yet, resorting to this old Northern Ireland Office tactic — last used by Peter Hain in 2006 to prod Ian Paisley to enter government with Martin McGuinness — demonstrates how Westminster has been complicit in Stormont’s central failure: its inability to take unpopular decisions it knows would improve, and in some cases save, people’s lives.

The water charges threat is being used as a stick to goad the DUP, with the promise that if they restored devolution then they can block the measure.

Thus, Westminster is openly encouraging both the DUP and the public to believe a central reason for having Stormont is to avoid awkward and unpopular decisions. Yet it’s not working.​

An experienced and non-partisan observer of Stormont at the highest level last week observed gloomily: “I think we’re heading into chaos.” Turning civil servants into de facto unelected ministers was “quite shocking”.

Writing in 1977 about the religious divisions which stemmed from the Plantation of Ulster, the historian ATQ Stewart said: “As always with Ireland, they [the English establishment] took the easy way, and hoped for better opportunities of strengthening the Reformation Church later. The opportunities never came...”

Stewart was sympathetic to unionism. But it is a point which resonates through much recent history.

While there are been British governments which spent enormous effort on resolving Northern Ireland’s problems, the repeated post-1998 stance has been to do whatever it takes to cobble together a deal to restore devolution, write a big cheque as a reward for failure, and hope the problem goes away for a while.

It hasn’t worked, and it won’t. Counterintuitive as it may seem, the worst result for those who love the Good Friday Agreement would be a hastily agreed deal with the EU followed by the DUP heading back into Stormont early next year.

Putting the same people back in charge of the same system will, have consequences as certain as sunrise.