| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Séamus Woulfe were split from start of controversy

Happier times: Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe in September 2018. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Expand

Close

Happier times: Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe in September 2018. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Happier times: Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe in September 2018. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Happier times: Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe in September 2018. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

According to embattled judge Séamus Woulfe, he and Chief Justice Frank Clarke “have been friends and professional colleagues in various capacities for many years”.

The former Attorney General told Mr Justice Clarke last Monday his respect for him was “undiminished” and he hoped they could put “difficult issues” behind them.

However, any illusion Mr Justice Woulfe may have been under that their decades-long friendship might insulate him from the mounting exasperation of his Supreme Court colleagues was soon shattered.

Privacy