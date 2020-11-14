According to embattled judge Séamus Woulfe, he and Chief Justice Frank Clarke “have been friends and professional colleagues in various capacities for many years”.

The former Attorney General told Mr Justice Clarke last Monday his respect for him was “undiminished” and he hoped they could put “difficult issues” behind them.

However, any illusion Mr Justice Woulfe may have been under that their decades-long friendship might insulate him from the mounting exasperation of his Supreme Court colleagues was soon shattered.

That night Mr Justice Clarke released an extraordinary exchange of letters between the two judges, showing the turmoil Mr Justice Woulfe’s handling of the ‘Golfgate’ affair had created in the court.

The letters revealed he had expressed his “personal opinion” Mr Justice Woulfe should resign, but the judge was unwilling to do so.

The disclosure catapulted the matter out of the realm of the judiciary and into the political arena. A Chief Justice has no power to sack a judge. Only the Oireachtas can do so. Now Mr Justice Clarke’s views were out in the open, they could not be ignored by politicians.

Under the Constitution, judges can only be removed for “stated misbehaviour” or incapacity.

But impeachment is difficult and has never been brought to a conclusion before. As party leaders met yesterday to discuss what to do, many could be forgiven for wondering how it all came to this.

There are many clues in the letters published by Mr Justice Clarke. The correspondence indicates a clear divergence in the views of the two judges right from the onset of the controversy.

The Oireachtas Golf Society dinner took place at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, on August 19. When news of it broke the following day it hit a raw nerve with a public that had already endured five months of lockdowns and restrictions.

Indoor gatherings were limited to 50 people at the time.

The night before the dinner the Government announced they were about to be reduced to just six people, so the notion a group of 81, that included political figures and lobbyists, would be having a knees-up when people were not able to go to weddings and funerals sparked widespread fury.

One of the attendees, Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, resigned on the morning of August 21. Mr Justice Woulfe, was “astonished” by this and couldn’t understand why.

He would later state the room he dined in had 45 patrons. He insisted he was unaware of 36 other diners behind a partition, which was opened for speeches and prizegiving.

The letters reveal the Chief Justice and Mr Justice Woulfe had two phone conversations on August 21. Following the first phone call, Mr Justice Woulfe issued a statement in which he apologised “for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines”.

He said he attended on the understanding organisers and the hotel were satisfied they were operating within public health guidelines.

We now know Mr Justice Clarke had reservations about the strength of the statement.

He described it in one of the letters as a “limited apology”.

During a second phone conversation that day, the Chief Justice informed Mr Justice Woulfe of his “considerable concern damage was being caused to the judiciary and that the public view was being formed by reasonable people and not by a media frenzy”.

It is clear now Mr Justice Woulfe did not heed what the Chief Justice said to him.

As the controversy raged over the following days Mr Justice Clarke consulted the other judges of the Supreme Court. Some, if not all of them, shared his concern public confidence in the judiciary was being damaged.

The Judicial Council Act passed last year envisages a complaints process for such situations, but because the relevant part was not yet in force an ad hoc process was devised. Mr Justice Clarke’s predecessor Susan Denham would review the matter and make recommendations. This was announced on August 24.

Within days it was clear Mr Justice Woulfe would be taking a legalistic approach to the review. On September 3, the Irish Independent reported he had retained a senior counsel.

He also hired a solicitor and an engineer, who produced a report arguing the dinner was substantially in compliance with pandemic guidelines.

On September 4, the judge gave a statement to Ms Justice Denham in which he said he raised the golf outing with the Chief Justice on July 29. He said Mr Justice Clarke saw “no problem” with him attending.

But in an interview by Ms Justice Denham four days later it became apparent this was a fleeting discussion and a dinner was not mentioned.

Ms Justice Denham’s findings were published on October 1. She found Mr Justice Woulfe should not have gone to the dinner and failed to reflect on whether his attendance at a celebratory event in the middle of a pandemic might cause controversy and bring the court into disrepute.

But to her mind he had done nothing that would justify calls for his resignation and she recommended the Chief Justice deal with the matter by way of “informal resolution”.

The following day, the transcript of the interview was published. Its contents were explosive. Not only did Mr Justice Woulfe believe there had been a media frenzy, he hit out at politicians, including the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, and implied his colleagues may have prejudged him.

He had also said he was not sure what he was apologising for when he issued his statement on August 21.

Mr Justice Clarke would later tell him the transcript appeared to show he “did not appreciate the genuine public concern” about the event and his attendance at it. He also said any further apology would be significantly devalued by the transcript comments.

On the same day the transcript was published three senior judges met Mr Justice Woulfe in the Four Courts.

According to Mr Justice Clarke the meeting was arranged so Mr Justice Woulfe could hear the views of the court because there was a concern he “did not appreciate the seriousness of the matter”.

He said the judges did not say Mr Justice Woulfe should resign or that they would be unwilling to sit with him.

However, Mr Justice Clarke said Mr Justice Woulfe suggested in an email on October 4 the three judges behaved inappropriately at the meeting and that he did not withdraw the allegation when given the opportunity to do so.

But Mr Justice Woulfe denied he had said this. In a letter to the Chief Justice he quoted from the email, in which he wrote: “The content and tone of what was laid out for me by my three colleagues... and indeed their collective demeanour, was unexpected, upsetting and traumatic, and has added very significantly to an already stressful situation”.

It is clear the meeting and the subsequent row cemented a schism in the court.

Matters were also not helped by the repeated postponement by Mr Justice Woulfe of meetings with the Chief Justice.

When they eventually did meet on November 5, Mr Justice Clarke told Mr Justice Woulfe it was now the unanimous view of the court “the cumulative effect of all of these matters” had caused “very significant and irreparable damage both to the court and to the relationship within the court, which is essential to the proper functioning of a collegiate court”. His “personal opinion” was that, to avoid continuing serious damage, Mr Justice Woulfe should go.

The judge refused, but said he would accept a reprimand, a three-month suspension and the waiving of his salary for that period. Mr Justice Woulfe said none of the issues highlighted by the Chief Justice warranted his resignation and cited the implications doing so would have for the independence of individual judges.

The stalemate means unless he is impeached in the meantime, Mr Justice Woulfe will sit in the court come February. The Chief Justice has already accepted this will be the case.

The judges will just have get on with their jobs, however difficult it might be.