Foreign Dispatch

Songwriter James Blake’s most recent album, Wind Down, plays in my ears on my way to meet Oleg Stavitsky, the co-founder of Berlin-based audio technology company Endel. As sunshine turns to rain, the melancholic, piano-led ambient tracks echo my mood. That may not be a coincidence, Stavitsky says, pointing to the album’s credits where Endel is cited alongside Blake as co-creator of the music.