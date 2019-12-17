Charlie Weston: 'The term 'rip-off' is overused - but in this instance it is entirely appropriate'

And before lawyers engage in their usual game of blaming our insurance crisis on insurers, they have been shown up in a bad light too in an explosive new data set from the Central Bank.

All the whingeing from motor insurers has been blown to smithereens by the contents of the first edition of the new National Claims Information Database.

The phrase "rip-off" is much overused, but in this instance it is entirely appropriate.

Try to spin out of this, lads and lasses. It looks bad and it is bad, because the bottom line is that insurers have been making hay from motorists, while constantly complaining about high claims costs.

And remember that car insurance is not a luxury. It is mandatory. This makes it all the more galling that we are being taken to the cleaners by a shameless insurance industry.

The Central Bank asked every motor insurer operating in this State, whether it is based here or abroad, for detailed data on its claims, costs, premiums and other factors.

What came back makes for horrifying reading for the more than two million motorists in this country.

Over the last decade, motor premium costs have shot up. They were too low from about 2015, but, boy, did the insurers set about changing that.

The average premium is now 42pc higher at €700 than a decade ago. In the last five years alone, premium costs are up an extraordinary 62pc.

To be fair to insurers, the Central Bank has found evidence that motor premiums stabilised last year and are down this year.

Despite that, there must be a major question mark over the fairness of pushing up premiums to such extent before that when the cost of claims over the last decade has actually fallen by 2.5pc.

Granted, average injury claims are 50pc higher than a decade ago at €47,000, something which has a big impact on costs for insurers.

But, overall, claims costs are down.

The report does not address the issue of fraud.

Investment income is no longer significant, and other costs for insurers have actually fallen.

What all this means is that profitability is way up for motor insurers. Profits of 9pc of income last year are considered very healthy for insurance concerns where double-digit margins are not typical.

And nor can claims-triggering lawyers indulge in their usual game of deflecting blame from themselves by saying, "we told you so" about insurers.

They are shown up as adding little but expense to the process of settling claims.

If you have a legitimate claim, you are likely to get the exact same settlement if you go through the State's Personal Injuries Assessment Board or through the courts.

But most litigated claims take far longer to settle than those that go through the Injuries Board.

Crucially, average legal costs amount to more than half the amount awarded for injury claims.

For smaller claim awards, those under €100,000, legal costs represent 63pc of the compensation paid. That amounts to juicy profits for lawyers.

Legal costs include lawyers' fees, and medical costs and other expenses. Legal costs are on top of the court award, adding additional expense to the cost of settling claims. Policyholders pay for that.

The time is long overdue for insurers to stop the spinning, blaming high levels of claims for high premiums, and just radically cut the cost of cover.

And lawyers would be well advised to face up to the reality of their role in pushing up the cost of motor cover.

Irish Independent