Charlie Weston: 'Private sector workers are hung out to dry as taxpayers left to fund unfair gold-plated system'

The rest of the workforce pays PRSI (pay related social insurance) for a State pension they are told they will not get until they are 66.

And those retiring from next year will have to wait until they are 67 to qualify for the State pension.

This is because the rules were effectively changed half way through the game.

People who have been working for years and are now getting into their 60s are dismayed to find that they are forced out of their job at 65, but do not qualify for a State pension yet, following a change introduced in 2011.

Instead, they are told to sign on and claim Jobseekers' Benefit - getting €45 less a week than they would from their pension.

Oh, the indignity of it. Work for years, pay your PRSI but you won't get your pension when you expected to get it.

The situation for public servants is different.

Back in 1995, public sector unions struck a deal giving them a supplementary pension if they retire before the State pension kicks in.

It was part of an agreement to integrate their pensions with the State pension.

That was a great deal.

It means that thousands of public servants are largely insulated from the State pension age increase.

A garda who joined before April 1995 is entitled to the supplementary pension of €12,956 when he or she reaches 50, right up to the State pension age, assuming 30 years' service. Gardaí can build up a full pension after 30 years' service.

All this means it is hypocritical of successive governments to tell us in the private sector that we just have to work on to 66 or even 67, when they did a deal with their own employees to effectively pay them the State pension as soon as they retire.

Take a public servant on €80,000, retiring after 40 years at age 64.

Her public service pension is worked out at €27,045 a year. When this is added to the State pension of €12,956 gives her a 50pc final salary pension, according to calculations by pensions expert Tony Gilhawley of Technical Guidance.

But she won't get the State pension until she is 67.

Provided she is not working, her public service employer will pay her a 'supplementary pension' of €12,956 a year between retirement at 64 and State pension age at 67.

In effect she will get the State pension immediately except that for the first three years it's paid by her employer as a supplementary pension.

From age 67 she gets the State pension.

There was no reply from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform when asked about the unfairness of a situation when the rest have to wait longer for their pensions.

No wonder many in the private sector feel there is a pensions apartheid situation at play, with gold-plated public sector pensions on the one side, largely paid for out of taxes. And most in the private sector do not even have a works pensions, so will be entirely dependant on the State pension. Now they have to wait years to get the State pension. It is most unfair.

Read more: Explainer: Government insulates its staff from hikes as those not so lucky face up to uncertain future

Irish Independent