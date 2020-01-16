Charlie Weston: 'Now one of the most vulnerable groups has been abandoned, who's next to suffer in crisis?'

There is no exit of insurers from the general insurance market, which covers home and motor policies.

But the insurers that cover businesses are disappearing fast, citing what is generally regarded as excessively generous compensation awards, particularly for children.

That is why so many insurers in sectors vulnerable to claims are no longer prepared to offer liability cover in what they regard as a dysfunctional market.

Former president of the High Court, Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns, found in a report that award levels in this State are almost five times higher than they are in England and Wales. Despite lower levels of awards in England, compensation levels are regarded as a problem and there are plans to lower them there.

The sectors being hit by the insurance crisis are widening every day. Other sectors will be hit. But they have one thing in common - most are small businesses.

There are predictions that we could lose 20,000 jobs this year due to the insurance crisis.

Crèches have had to get a bailout from the Government due to soaring premiums, as one of the main underwriters took flight from this market.

Restaurant and café closures are feared after it emerged they are facing soaring insurance premiums. Insurers AIG, Axis and Surestone have all announced major changes to the services they offer the hospitality sector.

Leisure and adventure tourism operators are already under pressure due to rising premiums and the departure of insurers from the Irish market.

In August, UK-based insurer Leisure Insure announced it was quitting Ireland. A total of 26 leisure businesses have closed in the last year.

Now it's the turn of nursing homes to feel the squeeze from the insurance mess.

Chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, said the move by Liberty to stop offering commercial liability insurance meant some of the 430 nursing homes could face closure.

He said operators were not able to just pass on increased costs like other firms as most of their income came from Fair Deal contracts already negotiated with the State. An increase in insurance costs would lead to new demands for higher fees from the State to cover Fair Deal, and families could face higher costs for some of the services they already pay for their loved ones in care.

Irish Independent