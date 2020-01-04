Charlie Weston: 'At last, legal insurance changes will see people accept responsibility for their actions'

Take the 140-year-old Athy Rugby Club, whose future was put into serious doubt last month due to the club's difficulty in securing public liability insurance because of a number claims. It eventually got cover from Aviva Insurance, but it was a close run thing.

Other clubs are finding it nearly impossible to get cover, due to the exit of a number of British insurers. They are taking flight due to our compensation culture.

Payouts are a multiple of those in the likes of England and Wales, and are particularly high when children are involved.

Facilitated by a legal profession where some members seem to lack any sense of the greater common good, many claims are spurious - but still get through a system that seems to be excessively sympathetic to claimants.

Issues around negligence sometimes carry little weight in personal injuries court cases.

Once a club receives a claim, its insurer has to put a large reserve aside, leading to massive premium rises.

In some cases, insurers decide it is not worth covering the club the next year.

Statutory body Sport Ireland and the Federation of Irish Sport said activities are being curtailed due to the escalating insurance crisis. The Federation is an umbrella body for the GAA, IRFU and the FAI, which means it represents 12,000 sports clubs.

A radical updating of legislation will make it more difficult for club members, visitors, recreational users of clubs and trespassers to take a court case or get a settlement from an insurer for an injury.

Provided the clubs are careful and properly run, and any warnings are properly displayed, the clubs should be able to lessen the risk of claims.

This in turn should mean they find it easier to get affordable insurance cover, and those clubs with claims should be able to get cover if they were being refused cover up to now.

The changes will apply to businesses in the leisure sector also.

One key change will see club members, and the users of facilities like private gyms, being asked to sign a waiver form, to be effected with an amendment to the Civil Liability Act.

Two different court cases, about members suing their clubs, will be incorporated into legislation.

Murphy v Roche found that a member of a club could not sue the club after he fell at a dance in the premises.

The Occupiers Liability Act 1995 will also be amended to restrict liability by way of a warning notice in clubs and business premises.

This will point out the hazards of using the facilities/equipment and provide indemnity for the club or facility as long as it does not act in a way that disregards people's safety.

A higher duty of care will apply to visitors than to recreational users and trespassers.

The legal changes will essentially see people accepting responsibility for their own actions.

Club members will still be covered for injuries from playing their sport, but will find it harder to claim for injuries from the likes of a fall at a table quiz in the clubhouse.

Irish Independent