Charles should have invited Fergie to his coronation
Foreign Dispatch
Sean O'Grady© Independent.co.uk
Sarah, Duchess of York, still known as Fergie, hasn’t been invited to King Charles’s coronation. Rather like Meghan, who also will not be there – accounts vary as to why – next month’s coronation ought to be an inclusive occasion, and one where reconciliation is a strong theme. That applies at an international level, where nations once cruelly exploited by the British can attend as free and equal members of the Commonwealth.