Charles should have invited Fergie to his coronation

There’s no doubt that Sarah Ferguson did some astonishingly unwise things but a place at King Charles’s coronation next month would set an example of reconciliation to estranged families everywhere. Photo: Getty Images

Sarah, Duchess of York, still known as Fergie, hasn’t been invited to King Charles’s coronation. Rather like Meghan, who also will not be there – accounts vary as to why – next month’s coronation ought to be an inclusive occasion, and one where reconciliation is a strong theme. That applies at an international level, where nations once cruelly exploited by the British can attend as free and equal members of the Commonwealth.