Changing the way we think about obesity is the first step in making our children healthier

There are an estimated 80,000 children and adolescents with obesity in Ireland. Of those, about 18,000 have ‘severe’ obesity.

Who cares? I do – and so should you.

Childhood obesity relates to the storage of excessive amounts of fat tissue which impairs a child’s health.

It’s important to consider we’re not talking about the size or shape of a child here, but how stored fat tissue interferes with the child’s development as they grow – and how this increases the risk of health difficulties during childhood and into adulthood.

If you’re an adult and you’re reading this, then you’ll more than likely have completed your physical development as a human being. Children and adolescents are still on a journey – of physical, emotional, psychological and social growth and development.

That journey isn’t the same for all children. Important influences within and around the child determine whether the early years give them the support they need – to not only survive, but also to thrive, and grow towards an awesome potential.

Non-modifiable factors – including age, biological sex, genetics and ethnicity – can influence how our bodies regulate and store energy as fat tissue. In addition, modifiable factors – such as sleep quality, adversity, access to safe places to play, access to affordable healthy nutritious food and certain medications – can affect the development or progression of obesity in children.

We should move away from conceptualising childhood obesity purely in terms of the size of the child’s body

The development of obesity, based on the child’s exposure to either a health-enhancing or health-limiting environment, should be viewed more broadly through the lens of social, health, agricultural and economic policies – rather than through the more narrow lens of personal choice and responsibility.

Research from Growing Up in Ireland highlights how health inequalities manifest in nine-year olds.

When children live in socioeconomic disadvantage as compared to those in more advantaged circumstances, they have increased rates of being overweight or obesity (32pc against 14pc), lower self-concept, and are less likely to engage in active play or physical activity each day (45pc versus 51pc) or eat fruit and vegetables (49pc compared to 64pc).

These are important findings. Many people don’t realise children can have obesity and be malnourished at the same time (having stunted height or deficiency in vitamins and minerals).

It’s vital we move away from conceptualising childhood obesity purely in terms of the shape or size of the child’s body.

We need to move toward an understanding of the health-related signs and symptoms that children can experience, and see how we might address these in a developmentally appropriate way.

But what about personal or parental responsibility? Personal responsibility emerges as we develop from childhood through adolescence into adulthood. As time progresses, typically parents modify their levels of responsibility related to caring for their child, as the child develops adolescent autonomy and ‘sovereignty’.

The child’s access to healthcare should be guaranteed

Parents have core legal responsibilities to properly care for their child, to ensure school attendance, and to make decisions related to health requirements and general welfare.

In terms of childhood obesity or other childhood diseases, parents need to consider if their child has any health problems or reports any difficulties. If so, help and support should be sought. The child’s access to healthcare should be guaranteed.

The timing related to when obesity-related health complications present is vital, as the development of the child can be adversely impacted. For example, children with obesity experience higher risks of pain, muscle weakness and breathlessness, which may hamper their ability to crawl, walk, jump and run with peers.

This affects their everyday experiences of play, joining in and having fun. They also have a higher risk of dental cavities, which can affect the types and forms of food chosen.

Where parents have concerns, they should speak to their GP, public health nurse, dentist, health and social care professional, or a trusted friend or family member. Sharing concerns and speaking about child health, growth, and development should be a topic in all households.

If your household is blessed with having minimal or no child health or developmental concerns, then you should not ignore such topics but advocate and demand the societal circumstances that support more children to share in similar luck.

So how can we tell if a child has obesity? Initially we use tools suitable for use at population level such as growth charts. Growth charts allow us to a) consider how a particular child is growing (increasing in height and weight) over a period of time as compared to peers of the same age and biological sex.

This comparison against the typical growth pattern helps us to identify if there are concerns related to the child – such as lower-than-expected weight, height or body size; or, in the case of obesity, a higher weight compared to height, or a larger body size.

This is the first part of the diagnosis of obesity, and it must be followed up by an assessment of the health status, for example measuring blood pressure, assessing motor development and physical fitness, assessing blood sugar levels, estimating nutritional status and assessing the child’s emotional health and quality of life.

In everyday life, this means that parents should consider whether their children report or show any signs of developmental delay, pain, sleep difficulty, disordered eating, breathlessness, abdominal pain, fatigue, anxiety or difficulty walking, running or jumping. And don’t just focus on the size of their clothing or the shape of their body.

Dr Grace O’Malley is clinical lead of the child and adolescent obesity service at Children’s Health Ireland in Temple Street, Dublin