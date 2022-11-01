Change of seasons sees criminals warm to their work in the countryside

When the clocks went back last weekend it marked the official start of winter, as autumn’s russet colours fade under a blanket of cold grey skies and long dark nights.

Nowhere is the change of season more noticeable than in rural Ireland where the pastoral landscape falls eerily quiet.

With the harvest saved and the livestock brought indoors, life in the countryside adopts a more languid pace as farming folk relax after the hectic demands of the agrarian calendar.

But rather than being a relaxing downtime, the long winter can also be a source of increased anxiety and stress for many.

For the onset of winter is the favourite time of year for the country’s most prolific criminals who specialise in targeting homes, farms and businesses.

Criminals feel more comfortable working in the dark – which is why every winter, the rate of burglaries increases across the length and breadth of rural Ireland.

Each year there are incidents – although mercifully few – where these violent, reckless thugs terrorise and injure their victims. This is the season where rural garda units are placed on high alert as they await the predictable forays of so-called travelling criminals as they prowl across the quiet countryside.

Over the weeks and months ahead there will be regular nocturnal crime sprees followed by the inevitable high-speed jousts on the country’s motorways as specialist garda squads attempt to intercept the gangs as they escape.

The analysis of crime figures by the Irish Independent shows how several of the garda stations recording the highest percentage of offences are in rural areas.

Sources in the different garda representative associations say the numbers of officers required to provide the kind of patrolling needed to counter rural crime are not there.

They point to the huge regional re-organisation of the force which was meant to make more resources available on the ground.

There has been criticism from all the garda rep bodies and politicians about the new operating model which has abolished garda districts and amalgamated 18 divisions into nine.

That is on top of the closure of dozens of garda stations and the downgrading of others in recent years.

Garda reps say the process has reduced rather than increase resources – leaving communities more exposed and vulnerable.

In the new regional structure if gardaí arrest a suspect on a country road they may have to transport the prisoner to a station 125km away to be detained overnight.

The type of criminals involved in burglary gangs can be best exemplified by Dean Maguire who was, until his untimely death, a key member of the network terrorising rural Ireland.

Last year Maguire and two fellow criminals died in a crash after they drove recklessly down the wrong side of the road to get away from gardaí.

Maguire’s funeral became a sordid celebration of a life of violent crime.

A screwdriver and a torch, the tools of Maguire’s trade, were brought to the altar as cherished mementos of his career. A woman who gave an impromptu eulogy declared at the end “rest in peace, ya f***ing legend” to loud cheers from the mourners.

It was both depressing and alarming to see just how many acolytes Maguire had – there were scores of them – many of whom will be welcoming the onset of the dark nights.

One even turned his hero’s favourite line while on the “job” into a crude rhyme: “You know the score, get on the floor; don’t be funny, give me the money.”

They showed nothing but absolute contempt for the rest of society: no empathy or concern for the people they terrify and whose peaceful existence has been so brutally shattered.