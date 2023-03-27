Change is not possible if we only have the deeply binary choice of Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael vs Sinn Féin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Frank McGrath

Lorraine Courtney

Are you confident in the Government? Me neither. But what are you going to do when the ballot paper is always like picking between being two different ways of being slowly tortured.