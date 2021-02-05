Celtic spring brings a sense of rebirth as we look for our own hibernation to end

Celtic spring is here and in a way a new sense of life has come into me. I’m finding myself getting out of bed that bit easier and waking to a brighter morning each day. The long winter (and boy has it been long) is coming to an end.

On the farm there are dozens of lambs running around their creep area. Calves play in the freshly bedded straw and for the first time in a long time I’m breathing a contented sigh of relief.

My father has been planting holly saplings along the lane to the home place. They are still in time for planting before the sap comes up. It’s my intention to buy a few extra trees for a patch of ground on the farm and get them settled in before the new growth of the year comes.

We have settled on mountain ash, picked because it is hardy and maybe because it also has a magical connection to our forbears when it was used in folk medicine. Sometimes one makes decisions on the environment driven by some greater, older force.

The earth is starting to come back to life; it is a slow thing, but then we are in slow times. Soon the flowers will return to us and I look forward to the day the daffodils litter the hedges and ditches of the neighbourhood. They are like our talisman of the good times to come.

I’ve been thinking about all this creation, all this coming life. However, my mind has been heavy, too, heavy with the news of the 1,000 deaths that Covid has claimed this past January.

For those 1,000 there will never again be the beauty of a daffodil or snowdrop, there will be no talk of the lengthening of the days nor the embrace of a warm summer’s evening.

We must hold these people in our hearts until the day comes that we can properly say goodbye to them. Until we can carry out our old rituals of death again.

I started the month, as I so often do, cutting rushes for my mother’s Montessori school, so that the children could make their Saint Brigid’s crosses. The fields were wet, but then I remarked to myself the rush doesn’t mind the wet and when all the growth is gone in the ground the rush is the plant that seems to thrive still.

I’ve been doing this ritual for about seven years since I returned back to Ireland to live and work and it is a sort of marker of my life. It never fails to amaze me where I am in my life journey as each Brigid’s Day rolls around.

Last year I was in the American south working in the chilli fields near El Paso, Texas, documenting worker rights and coming to know that great state and its problems. This year I am in the middle of a pandemic in rural Ireland waiting to move into a new home. Where I shall be on the next feast day I do not know.

This Imbolc festival, to give it its Celtic pagan name, marked the halfway point between the winter and spring equinox. It was the celebration day for both pagans and Christians of the figure of Brigid, who was a goddess in one faith and a saint in the other.

I have always liked this time, not least because it sees cold dark January out of the way and the year can truly begin.

Speaking earlier this week President Michael D Higgins took the occasion of the feast day to reflect on the journey we have all been on in these trying times and how Brigid was not just an innovator and strong woman in a male-dominated time, but that she can be seen as an inspiration in our present times.

We all know our own Brigid working in the front lines; our sisters, aunts, cousins, wives. They are the women working in many cases without thanks who inspire us and who are making the difference in our fight against the virus. From the nurse to the shop worker these women are the true heart of this nation.

Fine Gael's Martin Heydon has called to make her feast day a public holiday – a move that seems to have been welcomed by many.

Perhaps it can come to symbolise more than just the start of spring, perhaps it can be our day of national memory for the victims of Covid and our day of celebration for the innovation, heart and determination of Irish women.

Perhaps in this time of rebirth and renewal of the world, we can find a reinvention in ourselves.

We are still in this siege time of the third and greatest lockdown, so perhaps it’s to nature that we need to look to see that life will return to normal again. The birds of the air are singing and the rabbits and hares of the fields are stirring.

Soon the hibernation of nature will be over and in a way so too will ours. We shall be able to be at play in the fields of the creator once more and find that the experience we have all lived through has changed us wholly.

I am reminded of the great lines of the poem For Suffering by John O’Donohue:

“May memory bless and protect you

With the hard-earned light of past travail;

To remind you that you have survived before

And though the darkness now is deep,

You will soon see the approaching light.”

Let us all wait for the approaching light. It will make all the difference in the world in our collective fight.

So as I plant those mountain ash trees in the ditches of the farm this week I’ll think of all those battling to bring us all through this. There’s a tree in there for everyone and they shall blossom with the light of the summer days to come.