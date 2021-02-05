| 4.2°C Dublin

Celtic spring brings a sense of rebirth as we look for our own hibernation to end

John Connell

New hope: We must look to nature to see that life will again return to normal, like these whooper swans in flight in the evening light over Wexford. Photo: John Murphy Expand

New hope: We must look to nature to see that life will again return to normal, like these whooper swans in flight in the evening light over Wexford. Photo: John Murphy

Celtic spring is here and in a way a new sense of life has come into me. I’m finding myself getting out of bed that bit easier and waking to a brighter morning each day. The long winter (and boy has it been long) is coming to an end.

On the farm there are dozens of lambs running around their creep area. Calves play in the freshly bedded straw and for the first time in a long time I’m breathing a contented sigh of relief.

My father has been planting holly saplings along the lane to the home place. They are still in time for planting before the sap comes up. It’s my intention to buy a few extra trees for a patch of ground on the farm and get them settled in before the new growth of the year comes.

