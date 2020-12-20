| 5.7°C Dublin

Celebration cans and can'ts: big tables, no skimpy gúnas

Ciara Kelly

With just five sleeps to go to the big day, lots of families around the country are preparing to welcome friends and relations into their homes maybe for the first time in several months. It's a Christmas like no other for sure, but what can and can't you do when you get together with your nearest and dearest?

Firstly, where possible, outdoors is better than indoors so if you are having people over just for an hour for drinks, a gazebo and an outside heater like a fire pit is a great idea. Mulled wine, brandy, hot chocolate and eggnog are served hot for a reason!

But where outdoors isn't possible and dinner is the focus, here are a few tips:

Privacy