Celebration cans and can'ts: big tables, no skimpy gúnas

With just five sleeps to go to the big day, lots of families around the country are preparing to welcome friends and relations into their homes maybe for the first time in several months. It's a Christmas like no other for sure, but what can and can't you do when you get together with your nearest and dearest?

Firstly, where possible, outdoors is better than indoors so if you are having people over just for an hour for drinks, a gazebo and an outside heater like a fire pit is a great idea. Mulled wine, brandy, hot chocolate and eggnog are served hot for a reason!

But where outdoors isn't possible and dinner is the focus, here are a few tips:

Ventilation

A hermetically sealed environment with lots of people inside is a disaster for infection spread, so open the windows and wrap up warm instead.

This flies in the face of every hospitable instinct we have to keep warm and cosy in our homes, but, if you're having people from other households over, you need some kind of ventilation and opening your windows is the easiest way.

So light your fire, turn on the heating and tell people not to come in skimpy Christmas gúnas. It's warm woolly festive jumpers all the way this year with maybe a scarf or a fake fur stole if you want a bit of glamour.

Try to see your indoor gathering as basically just a step up from outdoors.

Social distancing

You can't wear masks at dinner so, to be honest, there's little point in wearing them during the rest of the day around the people you're going to eat with. But you can still social distance.

Try not to have mixed households all on the same couch. Try to keep six feet between you when you are chatting to people from outside your bubble. Have dinner in the biggest room even if that means moving a table. And have a limited number of people working the oven and serving.

Cast a critical eye over whether or not you can do more to space out yourself and your family from your guests and reduce proximity or confinement as best you can.

There's been much talk of hugs. It's best if there is no hugging or kissing between households - and that includes children.

Three glasses of Baileys doesn't make you any more immune to Covid or any less of a vector, so try to keep an eye on whether alcohol is changing people's behaviour. If it is, in the current circumstances it's not impolite to say: "Oops, six feet back!" to anyone who's forgetting themselves.

Dinner

I've seen nonsense about people bringing their own plates and no one passing the gravy. As far as I'm concerned, forget all that. Run all tableware through the dishwasher before you set the table and get the table setter to give their hands a really good wash before they lay everything out.

Other than that, use the biggest table you have. Space people as far apart as you can. Make sure everyone washes their hands before they sit, and pass what you like.

This is the first proper celebration we've been allowed to have in our homes for months and it marks the end of a truly terrible year. So enjoy every moment of your Christmas dinner.

Post-Dinner

I know there's been advice not to linger in each other's houses, but the truth is if you're there for an hour-and-a-half or four hours, I don't think it makes much odds - once you've gone over the 15/20 minute low-risk threshold. Just keep the windows open and a level of social distancing, and be happy that you're doing your best.

Stay alert

There's a really important point to make about inter-generational mixing. The kind of gatherings we traditionally see at Christmas with maybe three or four generations from different households, indoors all day in a small space, are about as high risk as it gets in terms of Covid.

We saw an enormous spike in cases in the US post-Thanksgiving, with 3,000 deaths on a single day two weeks after that holiday.

We'll likely see a spike in cases here after Christmas, too. Which means that some of us will give Covid to those we love most on the 25th.

Cases are spreading in the community as I write. They wouldn't allow all this mixing if it wasn't Christmas. So if you're in any way under the weather, you need to cancel your plans, irrespective of whether you're a guest or the host.

Most of us who get Covid below the age of 65 will be fine. But older people and those with medical vulnerabilities are at real risk. If you have someone in that category in your dinner plans, maybe three households is too many. Maybe a very short visit where you drop off food and tell them you love and miss them is more appropriate.

Equally, if your 22-year-old son/daughter/nephew has been mixing wildly with all their pals in the run up to Christmas - so is a high-risk dinner guest - maybe that needs to be discussed.

I know how desperate we all are to see each other. I feel it myself. But do a little health and safety assessment of your plans for the day and decide if they're risky and if they're worth it.

Remember, you can be asymptomatic and infectious. We're very close to the end of this thing. We've come a long way; now let's focus on having a safe Christmas while seeing each other wherever possible.