Caught in a quote: words that speak of them and us

The confidence with which Catherine called Leo autistic shows up general attitudes to those considered other

You may wonder what Catherine Noone was thinking when she called Leo Varadkar autistic last week.

You might say she wasn't thinking, she just said it off the cuff, and only realised afterwards just how wrong it was.

That would be a lame excuse.

It would be about as lame to suggest that she didn't mean it. Or, worse, that it was a joke.

Catherine Noone said what she said because she thought it was OK to say it. She said it because, not necessarily consciously, she thought no one would take issue with it. As if it was no big deal.

She used the word autistic as an insult, to sum up perceived social awkwardness, and she assumed it was OK to do so.

Otherwise, why would she have said it? If she didn't think it was OK, Catherine Noone wouldn't have said it. She's looking to be liked and voted for, after all.

Also, Noone was talking to a journalist at the time, so you'd have thought she'd be watching her Ps and Qs. A journalist from The Times (Ireland Edition) was on the canvass trail with her in Dublin Bay North, where Noone, currently a senator, is running for election.

As they chatted between houses, the journalist was openly recording her on his iPhone. He asked Noone what she thought of her party leader, Leo Varadkar's perceived lack of empathy, as addressed by the Taoiseach on the previous Virgin Media leaders' head-to-head debate, and she said what she thought.

"He's autistic, like, on the spectrum," Noone said, "there's no doubt about it. He's uncomfortable socially and he doesn't always get the in-between bits."

There is so much in that couple of sentences. The lumping together of all people diagnosed as autistic into an unfeeling, unsubtle monolith that, well, makes the rest of us feel a bit awks. The apparently blithe belief that we're all on the same page when it comes to casually slinging ''autistic'' around as a put-down.

The fact that Noone said this to a journalist beggars belief - she'll go a long way to find anyone to sympathise with her blunder. Her ease in saying it, to a person with a recording device, however, speaks of something that extends beyond just Catherine Noone's apparent ignorance of autism as a wide-ranging neuro-developmental condition.

Her comfort in saying this to a journalist speaks of a them and us attitude. It speaks of viewing people with autism as other. It speaks of them and the rest of us, in a way that goes beyond the autistic community.

It makes sense of how children with autism and children with disabilities in this country go without crucial services and no one seems to care. It shows up how, if you think of people who aren't neurotypical as other and not like the rest of us, then it's easy to not worry about them in the same way.

In a society where a senator thinks it's OK to go on the record using ''autistic'' as an insult, there is a problem. And it is no better than when I was a kid, and people, as a matter of course, bandied around the likes of "spa" and "mongo" and "retard" as entirely casual insults.

We weren't consciously saying that people with physical, or intellectual disabilities, were bad, but we were saying they were lesser than the rest of us. We like to think we are better people now.

But once you set people apart like that, make them outsiders, you don't have to treat them the same. They're different. Or, as Catherine Noone might say, they're a bit special.

Because while what Catherine Noone said on the canvassing trail was bad, her explanation of it was nearly worse.

First, when contacted by The Times (Ireland Edition) to clarify her comments, she denied she had made them. Then, according to the paper's news editor on Sean O'Rourke last Tuesday, when they told her they had them on tape, she owned up and, in her own way, explained.

"I didn't mean it in the case of the actual illness or anything," she said to The Times. "I just mean he can be a bit wooden and lack in empathy. I wouldn't even have said it in that way."

She then went on to compare the use of ''autistic'' to the use of other words that could be used or taken up wrongly. Such as ''special'', or the n-word. But, before you get worked up, she wouldn't ever use the n-word, Noone said. Phew.

But, added the senator, "Sometimes I say, 'Oh God, I'm a bit special', but I don't mean it in a derogatory way."

Yes, you do. There is no other way.

It doesn't really fly with any Irish person to claim that calling yourself, or anyone else, a bit special isn't derogatory. Used that way, it means stupid, it always has. You're not describing anyone thus to convey that they are great or unique or fantastic. You're saying they're different, you know, one of those.

Noone's explanation, complete with labelling autism as an illness, was worse than the original statement. A later apology was more clued-in. It said "completely unacceptable" and "inexcusable and wrong". It said she was truly sorry, not just baffled by the fuss, as her original, on-the-hoof explanation to the newspaper seeking clarification had been.

But, as the news editor of that paper explained to Sean O'Rourke, she had been a bit flustered when they confronted her with the quote.

Flustered.

Caught, more like it.

You might wonder what Catherine Noone is thinking this weekend. One hopes it's something that goes a bit deeper than that she won't get caught like that again.