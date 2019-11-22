Catherine O'Mahony: 'We like to think of our society as not racist - but experience of minorities says something different'

It's a funny joke but - this week at any rate - it doesn't feel like one that stands up to analysis. Ted's racism is only funny to an audience that is fully secure in the knowledge that it itself is not racist. Yet it's increasingly obvious we may not be right about that.

We've been inundated by reports of racism, from politicians, from organised factions, from Twitter.

Most of us may not intend to be racist. We may actively even wish to not be racist. And yet people are being hurt by racism in our society all the time. What gives?

This issue was highlighted very effectively this week by Zainab Boladale, a Nigerian-born DCU graduate who started her career in this newspaper, and who has told in recent days of being tormented online by abusive trolls ever since her name appeared in public.

After she moved to present RTÉ's children's news show, the abuse got worse.

Random members of the public, she explained, were taking the time to post lengthy comments on old YouTube videos she had posted, explaining why she was not Irish and should not be regarded as such.

For her, there's no question that racism is everywhere here.

"Whenever people of colour or from minority backgrounds are in the public eye, they undeniably get a lot of racism. It's recurring every few months, you see it all the time," she told RTÉ.

"You feel helpless and like you just have to accept it as part of being from a minority background in Ireland."

Most of us, when hearing Zainab's story, will feel sympathy for her and impatience with the ignorance of anyone who would attack a 23-year-old in this way. Surely we are better than these insular idiots, we will tell ourselves.

We've never posted a horrible comment on a YouTube video. We've never written awful things about people on Twitter. We've certainly never shouted abuse at a person of colour on the street. We'd never condone discrimination.

We might have grown up in a very homogeneous mono-cultural society but we'd be totally happy for our child to have a black friend, just as we ourselves are friendly to everyone of colour that we meet. Some of us will even claim we don't notice a person's skin colour.

It doesn't matter to us, we will assert.

We take people as we find them. If that makes us "colour blind", then sign us up for that.

It's a comforting way to think and it works out very well for the majority population.

We like to feel we are kind, welcoming, open-minded. That racism is something for the extremists.

The tricky thing is that this cosy theory about ourselves is clearly not borne out in the experience of the minority.

This goes well beyond any of the more recent questionable rhetoric about refugees and asylum seekers and pre-dates the recent series of protests about the location of direct provision centres in smaller towns.

The EU's human rights agency concluded Ireland had a large problem with racism and discrimination after a large research report conducted in 2018.

More than 6,000 migrants - some in Ireland - were interviewed for a report called Being Black in the EU. The news wasn't good.

A third of those surveyed in Ireland said they had been victims of discrimination, far higher than the average across the 12 states in the report.

Ireland had one of the highest rates of reported discrimination on the basis of race when looking for work, or at work, of the countries sampled. It also had one of the lowest rates of paid work among the black community.

The only real bright spot was that the gardaí were not regarded as having engaged in a lot of racial profiling, unlike in other countries where black people reported being pulled in for questioning for no obvious reason.

I guess we should be grateful for that at least.

But the other statistics should give us pause. It might seem fair to say that most white Irish people are not intentionally racist. But does that alone allow us to declare: I am not racist? Or that Ireland is not racist?

That's less clear.

Maybe we are asking the wrong questions. Perhaps the question we need to ask ourselves is not so much: Am I racist? It's things like: How often do I assume that a person is not Irish because of their skin colour?

If I choose to compliment the one person of colour whose head appears over the parapet, am I actually communicating an underlying expectation that a black person should not be capable of such heights. How do black people feel when I do that?

And why are there not more people with Zainab's skin colour in mainstream media?

Where are the black people at the top levels in politics? Where are they in education? In childcare? In professional life?

How would I feel if my next-door neighbours were black? If my GP were black? Or my lawyer?

If those things seems unlikely, why?

Maybe it's OK for us to see colour. After all, it's very hard not to.

Admitting that we do might be the first step to re-establishing some solid distance between ourselves and Father Ted.

