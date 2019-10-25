Catherine O'Mahony: 'Don't blame yoga - it's Catholicism that needs to bend itself into a new pose by facing up to the future'

At an irreligious time of year and after a week that saw same-sex marriage and abortion legalised in the North, what are we to make of the latest assault on Ireland's trek down the road of secularism? It kicked off when, having sifted through the many ills facing our children as they navigate their way through soaring academic demands, social pressures exacerbated by ever-present online access and anxiety caused by impending climate doom, Waterford's Catholic Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan made the curious decision to single out for mention - of all things - the practice of yoga.

Specifically - as was widely reported - he wrote to schools in the Waterford region to emphasise that "yoga is not of Christian origin" and should not be encouraged at school. He cited a homily from Pope Francis in 2015 where he reminded people that "practices like yoga are not capable of opening our hearts up to God".

Instead, Bishop Cullinan reportedly advised, children should "pray the Rosary" and spend time with Jesus in "adoration or in quiet meditation" in the classroom.

Reaction has been, to be diplomatic, mixed. The main view in summary is that yoga seems a poor sort of target for criticism, considering the myriad alternatives.

Local TD Kathleen Funchion remarked that the bishop seemed to be having a dig at yoga because it was "modern" and unconnected to religion. The bishop himself has failed to elaborate.

Personally I don't think Bishop Cullinan is entirely wrong in bringing up the meditative powers of things like the Rosary. I can clearly remember slipping into a trance-like state on about the 40th Hail Mary, back in the day when such regular recitations were the norm not only in school, but at home as well.

I am not sure this was the desired effect and I do wish we had been given yoga-style mats to sit on instead of being forced to kneel upright. But the practice did give rise to a kind of peace of a kind now more usually associated with modern meditation, albeit one that is tougher on the knees.

Bishop Cullinan has not been openly supported in his stance on yoga by his Church colleagues but his perspective is not unique.

In parts of the US, schools have been pressured to abandon yoga and mindfulness, not by clergy, to be fair, but by parents who said it clashed with their Christian beliefs. Closer to home, as recently as 2013 a survey by the Association of Catholic Priests revealed that many Irish bishops believe we have become a "nation of pagans", seduced by Celtic Tiger riches (the association itself disagreed with this assessment, saying the blame for the Church's decline did not lie with congregations).

All in all, though, it's a bit reminiscent of the furore over the Harry Potter series of books which hardline Christians in the US accused of having a Satanic subtext. That protest proved ineffective - though the United Arab Emirates did ban the books from its schools. In the end, of course, the books were read by millions.

Where yoga is concerned, it hardly matters in the end what I think, or what a bishop thinks, or Twitter or even Pope Francis.

I suspect the days are gone when a bishop's letter on anything of this kind would prompt a school principal to immediately U-turn on school policy. His letter may have reassured those who believe it is a bishop's core job to try to insist upon Catholic rituals being observed at Catholic schools - and perhaps that is why he wrote it - but it's unlikely to have wider resonance.

The controversy mainly highlights again the widening chasm between upholders of hardline precepts of Catholic faith and a community that largely views the discussion of the niceties of doctrine as irrelevant, a side-issue, a flash in the pan.

It bears referring once again to the last census in 2016 which saw the percentage of the population who identified as Catholic drop from 84.2pc in 2011 to 78.3pc. If that seems respectable, practising Catholics are far fewer in number - city churches in particular struggle to fill pews (yoga classes, meanwhile, are booked solid).

The numbers of us willing to declare ourselves as having no religion grew by 73.6pc to 468,400 between 2011 and 2016. Those with no religion now account for just under 10pc of the Irish population. If the growth keeps up at the present rate more than 800,000 of us will declare as having "no religion" in 2020. So where will we be in, say, 20 years' time?

Right now the Catholic Church retains control of the education system - in large part - but how much longer can that go on as demand grows for a schooling model untrammelled by yoga-resisting clergy?

How much longer - given the many options open to them in scenic locations - will young couples default to the Catholic Church for important rituals like marriage?

How can the Catholic Church possibly expect to secure the loyalty of a young female population - one that's growing up with personal freedoms unheard of 20 years ago - when it still won't countenance female priests despite an acute recruitment crisis?

Many of the kids in witch costumes today will be in Mass on Sunday. But how much longer will the Church have sway over young families when its leaders appear minded to emphasise strict observance of Catholic ritual at the possible expense of children's broader wellbeing?

It's clearly only a matter of time before some other seemingly unassailable tenet of Christian dogma will fall.

We cannot reasonably object to Catholic leaders being Catholic. That is their job.

But it's obvious to most of us that yoga is not the enemy. In fact it's Catholicism, that once-all-ruling religion, that could do with bending itself into an unfamiliar new pose. And try focusing not just on what matters to it, but to everyone else too.

Irish Independent