Catherine O'Mahony: 'Couples battling infertility by using IVF need help and support - not the Church's brutal judgment'

In the first days of 2020, these are truths most of us hold to be self-evident.

Many of us have ourselves either been part of those couples who are desperate to conceive, or have spent months or years on the sidelines as family or friends of those in that sad situation, praying for their success.

Passing judgment is something few of us would dare to risk as we bear witness to the hurt and damage - emotional, physical, social and financial - that people are already experiencing.

When success arrives - and that is not guaranteed - we simply rejoice. A child will be born. Wounds will be healed. Life can resume. And when there is no success, the best we can do is hold our friends' hands as they grieve and try to accept their loss. If we have views on the rights or wrongs of the route they have pursued to solve their infertility crisis, we keep them to ourselves. Because they don't want or need our judgment. They are in crisis. They need help.

No such qualms trouble Tullamore parish, as we found out this Christmas season. There we all were preparing for Christmas on December 24 when the parish posted on Facebook the following festive reminder of the Catholic Church's teachings on IVF.

The message called for prayers "for couples struggling to naturally conceive life and who are avoiding IVF treatment".

It added, helpfully, lest there be any doubt as to its meaning: "The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and thus life and is therefore completely, clearly and totally incompatible with our Catholic faith. For all believers in God, all life is sacred at all times."

One can only imagine the reception this message got in households where infertility had caused distress, where couples might have at that very moment be bracing themselves for another Christmas without a longed-for child, or celebrating the season with a baby born with science's help. In fact we do not need to imagine. Reaction to the post - mostly from women - was immediate and angry.

Health Minister Simon Harris, who has plans to begin Ireland's first publicly funded IVF service, declared the message unchristian, and said he could not understand it. And to be fair to Tullamore parish, the post was duly taken down rapidly and a comprehensive apology was made for the hurt it had caused.

"Matters concerning fertility are sacred and sensitive, and all children are cherished and God-given, this is the essence of the Christmas message," it said.

"The parish understands the great suffering experienced by mothers and fathers who long for a child.

"At this time, we offer our pastoral and prayerful support to all parents and expectant parents."

This kindly contribution is welcome of course. It represents the best that the Catholic Church, or any church, can offer its flock, namely understanding, support and love, no matter what a person's circumstances. Why it took a social media furore to draw out this more positive take is another question.

The thing is, anyone who cared to find out would already know the Catholic Church frowns on IVF, in the same way that it outlaws abortion, in the same way that it opposes euthanasia. Catholic teaching states that conception needs to happen naturally to be consistent with the "dignity of human life".

Part of the issue is that IVF can entail the creation of multiple embryos, not all of which will be implanted, depending on what happens. The Catholic Church considers each one of those embryos as being sacred, as having life. Therefore it does not endorse the use of IVF.

Many of us disagree with this position, which is not the same as disputing the Catholic Church's right to hold it. And this, in turn, is not at all the same as accepting a parish's right to blunderingly re-emphasise that position on Facebook - of all things - at the most sensitive time of the year for families.

As Pope Francis pointedly declared in a Christmas message this year, widely seen as targeting Vatican conservatives: "Today we are no longer the only ones that produce culture, no longer the first nor the most listened to…. we have to beware of the temptation of assuming a rigid outlook."

The irony of the situation is that people battling infertility truly do have significant needs for support from their communities, and I can't see any decent reason why churches could not step in to help, whatever their theological position.

There are issues with IVF's enormous cost due to the dominance in the sector until now of unregulated private companies with aggressive sales and marketing techniques and inflated prices.

In the UK, the chair of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority last year warned that private IVF clinics were misleading older patients about success rates and overcharging for their services. Could the same be happening here? What is the human cost?

And beyond that, many couples will need emotional back-up through the trauma of repeated IVF cycles, or help to cope if their efforts are unsuccessful.

And some will need solace for the stigma they may feel while undergoing IVF treatment, stigma that can leave them feeling alone and unsupported in their workplaces, families or social groupings. I could go on.

The only thing infertile couples most definitely do not need is anyone's brutal judgment.

In showing its hand on this matter, Tullamore parish has provided sceptics with yet another reason to feel alienated from Catholicism, as well as one of the most compelling arguments I've heard yet for the ordination of women and married men as priests.

Happy New Year, indeed.

Irish Independent