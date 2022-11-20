Catch yourself on if you still think Covid is just a cold after all this time

No, I don’t do sickness very well. My motto? Don’t ask me how I am unless you really, really want to hear the answer. It is a miracle that the friends who rang during my fortnight’s bout with Covid-19 rang back — even when I told one my toenail had randomly fallen off just as she was about to eat her nightly chocolate bar. It could be worse: the first time I had Covid I sent pictures of shingles to people to let them see how bad I was. This is my second rodeo.

The first was indeed worse when I caught Covid-19 in September 2020. I didn’t know that is what I had until blood tests showed it had reactivated the glandular fever virus. It also caused nerve pain from my ear to my fingertips — so excruciating that one professional suggested I try anti-epilepsy medication for what, on the face of it, looked like trigeminal neuralgia.

I had all sorts of scans, which picked up cysts in different organs. My periods went haywire and were starting to confine me to the house. The tiredness and brain fog was like nothing I had ever experienced.

I thought it was the menopause. Last summer my GP diagnosed me with long Covid instead. I am still taking medication.​

So the first person to tell me Covid is “just a cold” can take a hike. I am still in bed from the most recent bout, two weeks on. The exhaustion is, well, exhausting. I have had rashes, fever sweats, hallucinations and nightmares, a cough, stuffy nose, difficulty breathing and painful lungs and legs.

My head still feels like someone was playing on a wobble board in it. Concentration? Non-existent. I did little except stare at the insides of my eyelids. My house was a hazardous zone, which meant I only had myself for company.

I did nothing for the first week, except sleep. By the second, if I could have climbed the walls I would have. It wasn’t all bad. I listened to Sinéad Lohan a lot (wish she would release another record) and, when I eventually could stick the TV on, I binge watched The Crown and Grace and Frankie. Neither required me to keep up with plotlines in between micro sleeps.

Even my scalp was sore. So don’t let anyone tell you it is ‘mild’ for everyone. It has been anything but.

We had been so careful, too. We still wear masks and I am fully vaccinated and rarely socialise.

Still, when governments in Ireland, north and south, were led by societal complainers instead of health advice when trying to curb virus transmission it was bound to hit again sooner or later, and I caught it from a friend who had a ‘cold’ and did not isolate.

Isolation is not compulsory, but advisory, so when you tell thran Northern Irish citizens with no respect for authority they should do something, but don’t enforce it, they usually do the opposite even if it harms their health.

Look no further than the woeful mask-wearing rates — even in hospitals — for anecdotal evidence.

Isolation guidelines in Northern Ireland of five days, and seven days south of the border, is nonsense. Why? Because I, like most others I know, was still testing positive after day 10, and was likely to be still infectious. It’s all designed to keep the economy moving, by forcing people back to work before they should return, when in reality it is driving further spread — dangerous dice rolling, needlessly infecting many.

What happened to looking after the vulnerable and elderly? Is it too much to expect that those in the know would tell people not to hurt others by staying at home until they are no longer infectious? More than six million people have died of Covid, and an unquantifiable number are experiencing long Covid symptoms, for which there appears to be little treatment.

For some, their healthy, active lives are now confined within four walls as it is too debilitating for them to move. The World Health Organisation is still referring to Covid-19 as an “acute global emergency”. You wouldn’t think so in any corner of this island, at present.

Not in Northern Ireland, where in the week I caught Covid, so did one in 45 others, and yet no health minister is in situ to answer questions about our bunged emergency departments, some of which last week had to shut their doors to, er, emergencies.​

In Dublin, a fortnight ago, the regional group of TDs brought a motion on long Covid to the Dáil. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wasn’t present, leaving the response to his junior minister Mary Butler.

Deputy Seán Canney told the house: “There are likely to be 336,451 adults nationally who are suffering from or have suffered from medical conditions associated with long Covid.” That’s a big number, as is the 21,000 unable to work due to the condition. Incredibly, Ireland has no clinic for young people suffering from long Covid symptoms.

Once upon a time, when we were still washing our hands for 20 seconds (and our shopping in the bath), our focus was on stopping the spread of Covid-19 in order to protect our friends and neighbours. Oh, yes, and the health service.

Then we stopped proper testing, gambled everything on vaccines, and, inexplicably, allowed selfish, infected people to go about their business as normal after a week without the need to test to see if they were actually still positive.

What could possibly go wrong? Untimely death? Crowded emergency departments? Mass infections at workplaces? Vulnerable people still rendered prisoners in their homes, scared in case they catch it too?

Perhaps we could have an advertising campaign for selfish spreaders called “Catch yourselves on”. It’s a message several governments (even defunct ones) could do with hearing also, for facilitating them.