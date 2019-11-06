Caroline O'Doherty: 'Tensions in the pipeline as Irish Water aims to filter out legacy working arrangements to face future challenges'

Thanks to two major disruptions to the drinking water supply in as many weeks, more members of the public know about filter beds and filtration systems than is strictly necessary or indeed normal in a modern country with the expectation of 21st-century infrastructure.

We know how they are assailed by raw water flowing down from fields and streets with all the mud, sludge, grit and grubs that it takes as mementos into the rivers that feed the reservoirs that ultimately serve our taps.

But for the filters and the staff operating them, millions would be in peril from parasites and spend their days boiling kettles to brush their teeth.

Just like the 600,000 people in chunks of Dublin, Kildare and Meath who are gritting those same teeth as they settle into another stretch of life under a boil water notice for the second time in a fortnight.

How this could happen again - and why it may recur until upgrade works end next June - requires deployment of a different kind of filter.

The Oireachtas Housing Committee took on that role yesterday. Assailed by technical information, audit reports, opinions and forecasts, the members sought to get to the bottom of what was going on and their combined effort did bring clarity. It did not, however, produce much comfort. What emerged was a picture of a water network under pressure, a water utility under-powered and water workers under illusions.

The Leixlip plant, now at the centre of a third major incident in nine months, dates to 1967. It has a new section, built in 2014, but the older section handles the bulk of the water for the region and besides, the water is mixed as it leaves the plant. So a problem in one section affects the entire supply.

The older section needs its filter beds replacing but there are 12 of them and they can only be replaced two at time so a job that started last year will take up to next June to finish.

They can't be replaced all at once because that would mean taking that section of the plant out of service and leaving the region short of water. It was shut down for a few hours on Monday when the latest incident happened and reservoir levels quickly dropped.

Yes, despite torrents of water thundering down on Dublin all day on Monday, the city was running short of water.

There were silent bets on at yesterday's meeting that the Irish Water reps would end their presentation with the words "and that's why we need to take water from the Shannon" but they showed admirable restraint in refraining from referencing the highly controversial project for which they're itching for Government backing.

They're also itching for the takeover of council staff who work under service level agreements with Irish Water as part of a deal struck with the unions to preserve their numbers and conditions and avoid industrial unrest in the utility's turbulent early days.

The agreement is to run until 2025 but the Government was already making shapes about bringing the date forward and the last nine months at the Leixlip plant look set to give birth to a spell of growing pressure to make that happen.

The idea that staff responsible for providing clean water to one in eight of the population would not respond to alarms telling them something was wrong is hard to fathom. The fact that it happened twice, in October and last March, in a matter of months is incredible.

And an agreement whereby Irish Water can't talk to the people running the water plants without going through county council management reeks of the belief that public service is about serving workers, not the public.

To be fair, it was an off-duty manager who spotted October's incident after logging on from home to check the plant. But a very strong filter needs to be applied to those of a less conscientious mindset.

