Caroline O'Doherty: 'Mindsets about empty nesters don't need to change - the minister's attitude does'

So despite all the reasons why older people should move house - it's too big, too isolated, too expensive to maintain, the stairs are steep or the garden is unmanageable - the vast majority are staying put.

Almost 20 times as many said there was little chance of them packing up as said there was a good chance they would.

Carrots in the form of financial or practical assistance attracted a few exploratory sniffs, but sticks in the form of a punitive charge on unused bedrooms only prompted scoffs.

The message from the 1,200 surveyed was clear: our homes are our castles, the drawbridge is up and the moat is full of crocodiles with a taste for interfering ministers.

Their chief reason for not wanting to leave was emotional attachment to their home. After that, came friendships and ties with the community. Only then did practical considerations come into play such as wanting to pass their home on to the next generation, fearing loss of local amenities, financial barriers, or concerns about not being able to accommodate guests in a smaller house.

But there are other issues that need to be considered. More than a third were widowed, separated, divorced or otherwise single, which translates into a lot of people living alone into their older years.

That may be their choice or it could be just the way things are. They may relish their freedom or be consumed by loneliness.

Either way, we're living longer so there's a lot of 'alone' living ahead with all the challenges that presents for personal wellbeing and community support services.

The only idea that appealed to even a modest number was that of moving to a smaller, cheaper, purpose-built home with the crucial feature of it being in their current locality.

When Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy started looking into the situation, he was thinking in terms of getting empty-nesters to move to smaller units so more family sized homes would come to market. He said mindsets needed to change. But if he's going to get better use out of the national housing stock, emotions will need as much consideration as economics and it's his own approach that will have to change.

Irish Independent