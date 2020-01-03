Caroline O'Doherty: 'Image matches reality as unsightly Irish Water mess revealed'

"Furthermore, the building is somewhat unsightly and detracts from the image that needs to be portrayed of a modern drinking water treatment plant," a 2014 report said.

Other reports chronicled how filters, pumps, valves, control systems, IT, fire extinguishers, back-up systems - just about everything the plant needed to do its job - was creaking.

Meanwhile, staff kept the show chugging along from a building that was cracked, leaking, possibly subsiding, probably contaminated with asbestos, overcrowded and a fire hazard.

The unsightly reference was almost an afterthought but it said it all. Leixlip wasn't a modern plant. It was a half-century-old facility that had been extended, patched up and severely neglected over the years while the Greater Dublin Area grew massively around it, placing ever-increasing pressure on the water that it supplied.

All the reports stressed that the plant, the second-largest in the country and essential to the functioning of the capital city, was of "national strategic importance".

It just wasn't of political importance. And in that way, it could have served as a symbol of the entire national network of water services that Irish Water took over in 2014, the hallmarks of which were decades of under-investment and over-expectation.

Six years on, that legacy continues to run through the country's pipes.

A lot of work has been carried out at Leixlip but there is much more to be done and as the 660,000 people who were placed on boil water notices in October and November last year learned to their great inconvenience, it can't be done quick enough.

But there are also 15,500 people boiling water from smaller plants around the country - most recently in Castlepollard since Tuesday.

There are 36 towns and villages dumping raw sewage because of a lack of waste water treatment plants, while the country's biggest sewage plant at Ringsend is often overflowing.

There is still the question of how to get enough water into the pipes to feed demand while almost half that water is feeding leaks.

And there is the even bigger question of how to fund the massive overhaul the entire system needs.

There is no appetite politically for reviving the idea of water charges and, as reported here earlier this week, even the excess use charges that have been agreed are being repeatedly postponed due to difficulties charging for excess use.

With an election ahead, all indications are that housing and health will dominate agendas and dictate electoral fortunes, but it surely can't be too long before the drip, drip of water woes commands national debate once again.

Irish Independent