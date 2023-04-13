Car-parking disputes are proof of a post-pandemic dearth of community spirit

A friend drove me back from a hen weekend recently, and we passed hundreds of kilometres from one side of the country to the other with easy conversation that meandered with every bend in the road. When we finally arrived at my house, she asked me where to park, and I gestured toward a free space at the property across from us. She was only coming in briefly, the car would be gone in a minute.

I’d say we only just had our seatbelts unclipped when a harried man appeared at the car window, as though by apparition. He explained, in not the most understanding or patient language, that this space was usually reserved for one of their cars. Usually reserved, you’ll note, because none of the spaces in our estate are actually owned by any of the properties. We usually just operate our own cordial little system where we leave the space closest to someone’s front door free for them. Obviously, the keeping of this neighbourly agreement was vigilantly guarded by the house across from us. Alright, we said, taken aback. The car would be gone in five minutes.

I wouldn’t have been as irritated had this not been the third time in as many weeks that I knew of where the claims on and entitlements to parking spaces had drawn out the Bull McCabe in people.

This neighbour felt so deserving of not one but two shared parking spaces that she had actually arranged to park one family car diagonally across both when she was on holidays

Just a week or so before, I’d sat in furious rapture in my own living room while a guest that we had over for dinner recounted the urban odyssey of a parking dispute that she had with her neighbour. This neighbour, who I have righteously cast as the villain of the story, felt so deserving of not one but two shared parking spaces that she had actually arranged to park one family car diagonally across both when she was on holidays. Both parking spaces, I cannot stress enough, were owned by the council and not the households they sat in front of. But it appeared that habit had bred entitlement. Just because this one household happened to use these spaces more frequently than

others, they had decided that they owned them and responded with more than a little aggression when challenged on it.

Not a day later, I got a call from another friend, who was nearly in tears of shock. She had apparently fallen foul of the same profound, unwritten codes lain down by the car-parking despot on her own street. This is a narrow, inner-city street, never really designed to accommodate car ownership of almost every one of its residents. Parking spaces were on a first come, first served basis and were shared between the entire street. Except for the space in front of one house, whose owners had deemed themselves important enough to colonise the little bit of concrete outside their front door. Anyone who dared encroach on those four metres of grabbed land would learn about it the hard way, as my friend did when she woke up to a car that had been scratched to ribbons.

Each example is, to different degrees, demonstrative of the dramatically antisocial behaviour unleashed by car-park tyranny. The politics of parking spaces creates a binary divide: on one side, there are those who are driven to a hot, hot rage when another car invades what they primally feel is theirs. On the other side, are normal people with a sense of proportion.

The worst thing about parking-space disputes is that they create acrimony between you and the people that you live in closest proximity to. And while these disputes make for delicious dinner-party gossip, I’m starting to become convinced that parking conflicts are proof of a dearth of community.

Every time I visit mine or my partner’s family, I always notice the oral biographies they have on all their neighbours — the depth and detail of which would make ancestry.com envious. A neighbour’s lifelong medical history, the precise cost of their eldest daughter’s wedding, their unfulfilled dreams and the results of their last NCT are common lore between everyone else who lives on their road. Our parents’ generation knew each other in a way that we really don’t. And while we all spoke about how the pandemic deepened local relationships, this was only ever noted because it was anomalous. Since the virus started to abate, our sense of care for our neighbours seems to have as well.

Communities might be more connected now, but they’re not bonded. Most of my neighbours only speak to one another through our estate’s Facebook group — which is often the stage for passive-aggressive interpersonal dramas. The house that won’t turn its alarm off, the driver who leaves for the creche run too fast — all have been shamed in the clipped language of “concerned” neighbours who find it easier to broadcast their grievances widely and non-specifically. And all of us sit and read these posts and the ensuing rows from our own little houses, in our silos of selfishness.

People who know each other are generally never that rude to each other. It is often quite difficult to hate a person when you know them more wholly. Maybe there’s something to be said for shame, as well. It’s unlikely that any of us would behave as passive-aggressively in a community where we’re known, as we might do in a place where we live in a little bit more isolation from those around us. Perhaps it’s worth parking the conflicts, in the spirit of neighbourliness.