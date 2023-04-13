| 3.5°C Dublin

Car-parking disputes are proof of a post-pandemic dearth of community spirit

Ellen Coyne

A friend drove me back from a hen weekend recently, and we passed hundreds of kilometres from one side of the country to the other with easy conversation that meandered with every bend in the road. When we finally arrived at my house, she asked me where to park, and I gestured toward a free space at the property across from us. She was only coming in briefly, the car would be gone in a minute.

I’d say we only just had our seatbelts unclipped when a harried man appeared at the car window, as though by apparition. He explained, in not the most understanding or patient language, that this space was usually reserved for one of their cars. Usually reserved, you’ll note, because none of the spaces in our estate are actually owned by any of the properties. We usually just operate our own cordial little system where we leave the space closest to someone’s front door free for them. Obviously, the keeping of this neighbourly agreement was vigilantly guarded by the house across from us. Alright, we said, taken aback. The car would be gone in five minutes.

