Captain Boris will go down with his ship of make-believe as he carries on living in Boris Johnson World

Tom Peck

British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Expand

British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA

No one should have been surprised to see Boris Johnson in an ebullient mood in the House of Commons, two days after taking the kind of public beating that would finish off anyone with so much as a nanogram of shame.

It told us only what we already knew, which is that Boris Johnson is going to carry on living in Boris Johnson World until the very last. He is the captain of his own ship of make-believe, and he will go down with it, jabbering, bloviating and just generally making it all up, even as the waves of truth close over above him.

