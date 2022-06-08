Captain Boris will go down with his ship of make-believe

No one should have been surprised to see Boris Johnson in an ebullient mood in the Commons, two days after taking the kind of public beating that would finish off anyone with so much as a nanogram of shame.

It told us what we already knew, that Johnson will carry on living in Boris Johnson World until the very last. He is the captain of his own ship of make-believe, and he will go down with it, jabbering and generally making it all up, even as the waves of truth close over above him.

This is the point of Johnson, and he is rather good at it. British politics has been defined for a long time now by the impressive salesmanship of one man, shifting tickets to his own magic world of the untrue. All that’s happened in the last two-and-a-half years, but even more so in the last six months, is the dawning realisation among the punters that it’s all been a con.

He possibly does really believe Partygate has had a line drawn under it. That it’s over. But then, one doubts he retains the capacity to believe or disbelieve anything. True liars, epic liars, which is to say, sociopaths, don’t really see the world in this way.

They don’t see any difference between a lie and the truth, between what is true and what is potentially true and therefore can be claimed to be true. Both things are simply cards in their hand, to be deployed in whatever way suits them best.

There’s no surprise PM’s Questions proceeded as it almost always does, and no doubt always will. At one point, Keir Starmer read out some horrifying stories, about a young man having to crowdfund for a private knee operation because he was in too much pain to wait two years for the NHS to do it. And another from a young man, who called 999 six times to find out where his mother’s ambulance was. On the sixth call, after he had been waiting over an hour, she was dead.

In Boris Johnson World, none of this matters, because in Boris Johnson World there are “50,000 new nurses” and everything’s going to be fine because we have a “robust and strong economy” precisely because of the action Boris Johnson has taken.

While he was speaking, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development was publishing its forecast, in which the UK will have the worst economic output in the developed world next year and the highest inflation in Europe.

None of this matters to Johnson, because these things don’t exist in Boris Johnson World. His biggest problem is that he is now in so deep in a world of his own, he can’t see nobody believes him any more.

What has helped him is that for three years, between 2016 and 2019, politics and public conversation were allowed to live in the land of make-believe, principally because a decision had been taken – Brexit – but hadn’t actually happened yet. So preposterously optimistic predictions (and also, in fairness, absurdly over-egged doom-mongering) took hold like it was real.

We spent so long in the land of the imagined that it’s really only now reality is getting a look-in, and this is what’s prompting Johnson’s party to panic. He’s good at banging on a lectern and telling lies about the future. But he’s finding it harder to lie his way out of the present, and there’s quite a bit of concern that he’s not going to find it any easier at any point soon.

The time at which you can just say the economy’s great when it clearly isn’t has passed. You can’t say the NHS is doing great under your “record investment” when people know none of it is true. Reality matters, in the end. Johnson will be in denial to his final breath. But the voters won’t be, and his own party won’t be in denial about that forever.