Cannabis sweet hospitalisations show why Citizens’ Assembly is urgently needed

It has shown that even children can fall victim to the spread of illegal substances across society.

Last Sunday, three children under 13 were hospitalised after reportedly eating “cannabis jellies” at a residence in west Dublin.

According to sources, the product was marketed as ‘Runtz’ sweets and will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland for traces of real or synthetic cannabis.

While the children were soon discharged, the HSE has reported over a dozen similar cases in recent months.

“It is only a matter of time,” the educational group Crainn warned, “before we experience a synthetic cannabis-related death in Ireland”.

​What exactly are ‘cannabis sweets’?

Basically, they are drugs disguised as sweets that dealers use to get children hooked.

They typically come in brightly coloured bags with fun names such as Strawberry Puffs, Happy Cola and Wowheads.

Some contain psychoactive cannabis component called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), while others have synthetic cannabinoids or man-made chemicals designed to produce similar effects.

Either way, these products are highly dangerous.

There’s at least a 30-minute delay between eating a cannabis sweet and feeling anything, which means children will probably not realise they have overdosed until it’s too late.

“People can experience respiratory problems, cardiac problems, mental health problems such as psychosis, aggression and paranoia,” the HSE’s clinical lead for addiction services, Professor Eamon Keenan, told RTÉ’s News at One.

But isn’t cannabis a relatively harmless drug?

Most health professionals strongly disagree. “Cannabis represents the gravest threat to the mental health of young people in Ireland today,” Dr William Flannery, president of the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, warned in 2021.

Hospital admissions for cannabis-related illnesses have increased by 300pc since 2005, confirming the evidence from garda seizures that this herb is becoming more potent.

Adolescents are at particular risk from taking mind-altering substances because their brains have not yet fully developed.

So now the Government is taking its first step to coming up with a new drugs strategy?

Yes. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the long-promised Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use will begin on April 14, chaired by former HSE chief executive Paul Reid. Next week around 20,000 households will receive letters, inviting a resident to apply for one of the 99 places.

Although the citizens’ assembly model has divided opinion, it was this mechanism that broke the deadlock on Ireland’s abortion issue and paved the way for a referendum in 2018.

Some campaigners hope it will lead to an equally radical shake-up in our drugs laws.

“Previous assemblies have shown that members of the general public have an important contribution to make to tackling complex societal problems,” Mr Reid said.

What exactly will be on the agenda?

Officially, the assembly’s brief is to come up with new proposals that could “significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families and communities”.

In practice, the delegates will be grappling with one fundamental question above all others – is it time for Ireland to decriminalise or even legalise particular substances?

​Is the Government really willing to try such a radical approach?

That remains to be seen. However, even some coalition TDs are now warning that the war on drugs is lost and we need a complete re-think.

Last year, an Oireachtas Joint Committee on Justice report caused a stir by saying the possession of drugs for personal use should be decriminalised. That could mean treating it like a minor road traffic offence, giving people fines instead of a criminal record.

Legalising drugs would be a step further, effectively regulating and taxing them like alcohol.

Both policies have the same motive – to remove the power of drug lords and improve the safety standards of what people are putting into their bodies.

“If you have an illness – and addiction is an illness – you don’t need a solicitor or a garda, you need a doctor, nurse or counsellor,” Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe told Newstalk last month.

“The current policy suits people who like to pretend we don’t have a drugs problem.”

But presumably the Assembly will also hear from people who feel very differently?

Yes. Some medical experts fear that any relaxing of our drug laws will send out the message that it’s normal to take them and inevitably result in more health problems. They also point to US states such as Colorado, where cannabis has been legal since 2012 but its trade is still largely controlled by criminals.

“Ultimately, I’m a doctor and I just want to see less young lives destroyed by addiction,” the leading child psychiatrist Professor Bobby Smyth told RTE’s Prime Time last Tuesday. “Unfortunately, by liberalising access to [drug] use, what you get is more use.”

​How does the public feel about decriminalising drugs?

According to a RedC opinion poll in the Business Post last Sunday, most of us are ready for change.

It found that 50pc would back the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use, 30pc are opposed and 20pc undecided. Support for actually legalising cannabis is even higher, with 54pc saying it should be regulated by the State.

“Clearly the people are much more in tune with the reality on the ground than some politicians are,” Labour TD Aodhan Ó Ríordáin said.

​Does the arrival of cannabis sweets show that our current drugs policy just isn’t working?

Almost everyone can agree on that. To quote just one damning statistic, Ireland’s drug-induced death rate (53.5 per million people) is more than twice the EU average (21.7).

Buying narcotics online has become as easy as ordering a pizza, primary school kids are being groomed by gangs and open-air dealing can be seen (and smelt) all over Dublin city centre.

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use is due to report by the end of this year. Ultimately, Paul Reid and his delegates will be judged on whether or not their work saves lives – particularly those of children.

“I don’t know how you get the message across to young people,” Oliver Beirne, a retired garda whose 29-year-old daughter Olivia died from an MDMA overdose, recently told RTÉ radio.

“When they mention ‘recreational drugs’, it just drives me daft.

“[That phrase] gives the idea that it’s OK to take this stuff… if they come and talk to me, they’ll know it’s not OK.”