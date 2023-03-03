| 4.8°C Dublin

Cannabis sweet hospitalisations show why Citizens’ Assembly is urgently needed

Andrew Lynch

With more children hospitalised last week after eating cannabis sweets, the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use must consider how to significantly reduce the impacts of illegal drugs in society

It has shown that even children can fall victim to the spread of illegal substances across society.

How has a bag of sweets underlined the importance of Ireland’s upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use?

Last Sunday, three children under 13 were hospitalised after reportedly eating “cannabis jellies” at a residence in west Dublin.

