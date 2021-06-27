Cancelling Shezza over Sophie a tad premature

By sheer chance, the early reactions to Jim Sheridan’s Murder at the Cottage (Sky Crime) which came my way, were mostly quite bad. Here a tweet lamenting Sheridan making it all about himself; there a downbeat review to the effect that we know most of this stuff already. They were even calling him out for putting subtitles under a west Cork accent.

About 30 minutes into the first episode, I was wondering what the hell was wrong with these people? Had poor Shezza been cancelled without me knowing about it? How had they even noticed the subtitles in what was clearly a brilliant and beautiful piece of work?

Sheridan placing himself at the centre of it was perhaps the best of the many sound decisions he had made. The murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has become an epic tragedy partly because we’re all coming to it with our own stories, our own verdicts, including those of the critics who hated this latest telling of it.

Indeed this line about Sheridan “making it all about himself” is a very sad old complaint, to which I would say: tell that to Orwell, to Hemingway, to Norman Mailer.

So from one perspective, Murder at the Cottage is a supreme work of journalism. Shezza was turning it into an art form here, distilling all the other journalism, some of it excellent in itself, into his own brand.

You might “know most of this stuff already”, but now you know it better. Now you really know it.

For example Ian Bailey, to put it mildly, has a drink problem. From my widespread researches in this field, it wasn’t just the empty bottles in the bins that Sheridan showed us, it wasn’t just the fact that Bailey obviously drinks a lot and gets horribly drunk, it was the line that it’s the “spirits” that really do the damage.

That was the giveaway, one well known to the connoisseurs, whereby the alcoholic gives himself a pass on the beer and the wine, ring-fencing the “spirits” as the chief suspect and in the process shifting just a hint of the blame away from himself and on to John Jameson.

Many articles have told us about Bailey’s “demons” in this regard, but not in a way that made it so clear and so simple — yes, one more time, so many stories are ultimately stories of drink.

Everyday journalism tends to give this one a swerve. Thousands of articles were written about another Irish mystery, that of Saipan, with few bothering to mention that by his own account, Roy Keane had struggled in his relationship with alcohol. A relationship which he was trying to end, at that time.

That helped to clear up some of the mystery, at least for some of us, but again I am bringing my own particular set of perceptions to this, as everybody does.

The job of Jim Sheridan in this case is to recognise all these angles, and to weld them together into some higher truth, first by being true to himself.

While his own voice in the documentary was the traditional one of the private investigator, to some extent you felt that his inner voice was expressed by Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, the only son of Sophie.

Though the family asked for their contributions to the film to be removed, fearing Sheridan had given too much significance to the monstering of Bailey by the authorities, what remained of Pierre-Louis from the archives was still mesmerising.

If Sheridan had been making a movie, he might have dreamed up a character like Pierre-Louis, to speak of all the great themes but might have worried that audiences wouldn’t believe a character so wonderful and so wise.

Without being “dramatic”, you could see that Sophie’s spirit was somehow living through Pierre-Louis, and that he was acutely aware of this — at least in the pieces used by Sheridan.

Of course Sheridan’s personal choices, his own narrative, doesn’t stop him from being scrupulously fair. So much so that in an interview with Brendan O’Connor last Sunday he even defended Bailey’s poetry as being not too bad, in the balladeer tradition. Though for some, the information that Bailey wrote poems of any sort had kind of wrapped up the case for the prosecution.

But Sheridan called it just about right, virtually moving in with Bailey, neither on his side nor against him, just letting the pictures deliver a verdict that the courts couldn’t, that forensic science couldn’t.

The camera can lead us into strange places too, like the moment during a visit by Sophie’s father to the cottage, when the light caught his shape and his size a certain way and, for an instant, he resembled a much older Ian Bailey.

When such a sorrowful mystery stays out there for long enough, it draws everyone into its maw, with their own obsessions and anxieties, even if it’s only someone cribbing about subtitles. Indeed, those early bad vibes about Sheridan’s documentary were unrepresentative of the mainly tremendous response.

There was a bit of justice in that at least.

The nights are sadly closing in on the Euros

If you’re not watching the Euros, if you are one of the unfortunate people who do not have football in their lives, perhaps you might understand the current state of play by reference to the Longest Day of the Year.

In that overrated thing you call “real life”, this Longest Day — traditionally June 21 — is at once glorious and tinged with melancholy. Because from now on the days will be getting shorter.

That’s where we are now, with the Euros. We’re at the last 16, in the sweetest spot of quality and quantity, with two decisive matches a day, four days in a row but this round ends on Tuesday night.

Yes, we’ll have England v Germany on Tuesday, but even that will be suffused with poignancy, with the knowledge that the nights, as it were, are closing in.

There will then be an unconscionable gap of three days until the quarter-finals, and again until the semi-finals, and then the unimaginable nothingness of four days until the final. And then the even more unimaginable nothingness of… nothing.

It would almost make you long for the scene recalled on Twitter last week by Martin Moore. When Celtic played Feyenoord in the 1970 European Cup final, RTÉ’s coverage didn’t stretch to extra time. So Brendan O’Reilly had to pop back before bedtime to tell us what happened.

Now in these days of abundance, our sufferings are somehow greater.

I can only suggest that unlike the Longest Day of the Year, we have some control over the football on TV.

In “real life” there is no pause button, on June 21 there is no device whereby you can Hold Back the Night, like The Trammps, or even Turn Back Time, like Cher.

But with the Euros you can start watching Belgium v Portugal tonight at 8pm, and in theory at least you could be watching it next Sunday week, as long as you don’t mind your game having a stop/start kind of rhythm.

I hope this helps.

Irish hearts belong to Ronald McDonald

The news that McDonald’s is adding 800 jobs to its workforce confirms its place at the very centre of Irish life. Not that there was any doubt, when you recall the queues at your McDonald’s drive-in during the last days before lockdown — like, if you eat one thing before you die, make it a Big Mac handed to you through the car window.

Paddy loves the Golden Arches, and though we quite like the other things we’re supposed to like — our Irish music and literature and language and heritage — in truth our hearts belong to Ronald McDonald.

I should stop now, because I once wrote a vaguely complimentary piece about McDonald’s, and since such pieces were extremely rare, I continued to receive heaps of information about exciting initiatives in the fast-food sector from some PR source for years afterwards.

Then again, maybe they don’t need me now.