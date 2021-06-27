| 13.5°C Dublin

Cancelling Shezza over Sophie a tad premature

Declan Lynch

By sheer chance, the early reactions to Jim Sheridan’s Murder at the Cottage (Sky Crime) which came my way, were mostly quite bad. Here a tweet lamenting Sheridan making it all about himself; there a downbeat review to the effect that we know most of this stuff already. They were even calling him out for putting subtitles under a west Cork accent.

About 30 minutes into the first episode, I was wondering what the hell was wrong with these people? Had poor Shezza been cancelled without me knowing about it? How had they even noticed the subtitles in what was clearly a brilliant and beautiful piece of work?

Sheridan placing himself at the centre of it was perhaps the best of the many sound decisions he had made. The murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has become an epic tragedy partly because we’re all coming to it with our own stories, our own verdicts, including those of the critics who hated this latest telling of it.

