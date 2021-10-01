Cancel culture cancelled, but damage has been done

It’s interesting to watch the awkward climbdown on cancel culture, now it’s safe to say it’s wrong.

Instead of just admitting we all lost our minds and turned into the inhabitants of Salem in 1692, its proponents are giving cancel culture a makeover.

Supporters of such insanity – who should be suitably embarrassed – are re-branding it as “consequence culture”. In a sleight of convenient revisionism, it’s being airbrushed as a “call-out” movement.

It wasn’t. It was just another abuse of power, under the shield of standing up for victims while creating new ones, unconcerned about collateral damage. Its instinct was to punish. No one who understood social justice would support it.

Cancel culture was the latest incarnation of a dangerous self-righteous judgment seen throughout history from the Pharisees to the witch trials to the McCarthyism of the 20th century.

It was online pitchfork mobs, in a state of collective effervescence about getting someone fired, casting them out of society, taking them down. It was guilty because accused, with no room for context or full facts and no coming back. It assumed a neat divide between good and evil.

But then we realised everyone’s human, and this monster we have created is coming for all of us, eventually.

Read More

As the actor Johnny Depp said about it last week: “I can assure you no one is safe. Not one of you.”

It’s accepted now it was a form of vigilantism that got wildly out of control; gleefully weaponised for revenge or gain; harsh and unforgiving, with the punishment frequently far worse than the ‘crime’.

It affected us all by creating a sanitised world in which we gave up the right to be offended in return for protection by the self-elected PC police. It created a “neurotic society”, as John Cleese says in his new series on the subject, Cancel Me.

We should be big enough to say social media fed a human lust for public persecution, and we now know the fallout of discarding principles of justice.

We shouldn’t try to wallpaper over it by framing it as a movement of accountability that meant people learned the “consequences” of their actions. Have we learned the consequences of ours?

This is Alice in Wonderland stuff, ignoring the harms and hysterics caused by cancel culture in the past few years before people woke up to it and it lost its potency.

We look back a decade or so, appalled at how we treated celebrities or at the un-PC things we said. We can’t admit our greatest cruelty in cultural terms happened under our watch.

While the world moves on, those “cancelled” – both unfairly and not – can never.

Cancel culture gets a rehabilitation, its victims do not.