| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cancel culture cancelled, but damage has been done

Larissa Nolan

Actor Johnny Depp said of cancel culture: 'I can assure you no one is safe.' Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville Expand

Close

Actor Johnny Depp said of cancel culture: 'I can assure you no one is safe.' Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

Actor Johnny Depp said of cancel culture: 'I can assure you no one is safe.' Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

Actor Johnny Depp said of cancel culture: 'I can assure you no one is safe.' Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

It’s interesting to watch the awkward climbdown on cancel culture, now it’s safe to say it’s wrong.

Instead of just admitting we all lost our minds and turned into the inhabitants of Salem in 1692, its proponents are giving cancel culture a makeover.

Supporters of such insanity – who should be suitably embarrassed – are re-branding it as “consequence culture”. In a sleight of convenient revisionism, it’s being airbrushed as a “call-out” movement.

Most Watched

Privacy